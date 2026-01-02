A R Rahman set to make acting debut

Oscar-winning music maestro A R Rahman is all set to step in front of the camera for the first time in director Manoj N S’s upcoming film Moonwalk, featuring Prabhudeva in the lead. Produced by Behindwoods Productions, the film recently unveiled 14 vibrant character posters, heightening anticipation for this unique cinematic experience.

In a first for his legendary career, Rahman has also lent his voice to all five songs in Moonwalk, giving the soundtrack a cohesive musical identity. Adding to the excitement, he will portray a fictional “angry young film director” named A R Rahman—a meta-layerd role expected to intrigue audiences.

Director Manoj NS shared, “Shooting the song ‘Mayile’ with Prabhudeva sir and A R Rahman sir was an incredible experience. Prabhudeva delivered one of his best dance performances, and Rahman sir added a unique charm to the sequence. When I offered him an extended role after the song, he graciously accepted. It will be a surprise for movie lovers.”

Prabhudeva takes on the multifaceted role of Babootty, a young film choreographer, blending humour and performance. Yogi Babu also returns in a third unexpected role, Dubai Mathew, alongside dual roles previously announced, promising quirky twists for audiences.

The ensemble cast features Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Sushmitha, Nishma, Swaminathan, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, Deepa Akka, Santhosh Jacob, and Ramkumar, adding depth and talent to the film. Moonwalk is slated for a grand theatrical release in May 2026, promising a mix of comedy, music, and innovative storytelling, and marking A R Rahman’s highly awaited on-screen debut.







