A Run for Hearing Awareness and Care

Decibel Dash 2025– Run for Hearing, organised by the Maurya Foundation, aims to raise awareness about hearing health and support individuals with hearing impairments. Scheduled for March 2, 2025, at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, the event features a 2K Fun Walk, 5K Run, 10K Challenge, and Virtual Run. In celebration of World Hearing Day, it brings together doctors, health professionals, and the community to promote early detection and accessible hearing care. A free ear screening camp will be held from March 3–10 at MicroCare ENT Super Specialty Hospitals. Register at decibelldash.com or call 9122233354.