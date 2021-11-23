A unique fundraiser auction to support artisans

200 Million Artisans and Creative Dignity are partnering with one of India's leading auction houses, StoryLTD by Saffronart, to host a unique fundraiser auction - India for Artisans - to support the economic recovery of artisan communities across India.

The unique collaboration brings together over 40 donors - leading names from the world of art, craft and hospitality - who will be donating one-of-a-kind products or experiences that tell a 'Handcrafted in India' story.

Over 50 unique lots will go up for sale as part of a 12 Hour, No Reserve Auction to be hosted online on November 30, 2021 between 8am to 8pm. The auction catalogue will is available for public viewing from 25 November 2022 on the StoryLTD website.

The donor list includes many celebrated names from the world of art, craft and design - committed to elevating the value of the 'Handcrafted in India' story. These include Her Highness Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Rooshad Shroff, Asheish Shah, Max Modesti, Anita Dongre, Sanjay Garg, Shibani Jain (Baaya), Srila Chatterjee (Baro Market), Delhi Vintage Company, Ayush and Geetanjali Kasliwal, Prince Yeshwantrao Holkar of Indore, Princess Brijeshwari Gohil of Bhavnagar, Princesses Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo of Mayurbhanj, architects Shimul Kadri and Samira Rathod, Chairperson of the Crafts Council of India - Gita Ram, Delhi Crafts Council, Jaipur Rugs, Sarmaya Arts Foundation, Sasha Producers Association, Lekha Poddar of Devi Arts Foundation, Mayank Mansingh Kaul among many.

Cause Partners who are committed to advocacy and storytelling around the auction include RAW Collaborative, Royal Fables, Hand for Handmade, and Anantaya Decor.

"India for Artisans is now truly becoming an exercise in nationwide solidarity with the goal to recognise and stand behind the makers of India - our true creative and cultural capital," said Priya Krishnamoorthy, Founder and CEO, 200 Million Artisans.