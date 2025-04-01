Actress Sowmya Janu Hosts Special Ramadan Celebration at Film Nagar

In celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, Tollywood actress Sowmya Janu hosted a special Lunch at her residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Celebration aw a blend of personalities from the Tollywood, television artists who gathered to share in the spirit of the festive occasion.

The gathering was graced by well-known figures including Rasamayi Balakishan, Congress leader Firoz Khan, Jabardasth comedians Phani, Adhire Abhi, Mahesh, and a range of other prominent film and political personalities. Actors Shravan, Chintu, Sridhar Rao, Hema, Apoorva, Jyothi, Sameer, and Abhishek were among the many who attended to extend their Ramadan wishes to Sowmya.

Speaking on the occasion, actress Soumya Janu expressed her joy at bringing together so many cherished individuals during the holy festival. “It’s truly a pleasure to meet everyone on such an auspicious day,” she said, radiating happiness.









