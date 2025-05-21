Aditi Rao Hydari Radiates ‘Celestial Energy’ in Rahul Mishra’s Couture at Cannes 2025

On May 20, 2025, Aditi Rao Hydari graced the Fuori red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, marking her first appearance of the season. Known for her enduring support of Indian designers, Aditi once again made a powerful style statement, embracing Rahul Mishra's couture brilliance.

The ‘Celestial Aura’ Gown: A Tribute to Indian Artistry Aditi donned a breathtaking, hand-embroidered gown titled ‘Celestial Aura’ from Rahul Mishra’s Aura collection. The ensemble, requiring over 2,600 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, was created using resham threads, shimmering sequins, and Indian salli (glass bugle tubes). The gradient pattern, flowing from deep black to ivory, symbolised varying energy intensities radiating from a central source—beautifully aligned with the gown’s celestial theme.

Conceptualising Celestial Energy Through Couture Mishra’s creation portrays an ethereal vision—energy emerging and expanding from a core, forming visible patterns across the body through concentric waves and linear embellishments. The couture piece was initially unveiled at Paris Haute Couture Week as part of Mishra's Fall/Winter 2024 line. The collection draws inspiration from the Hindu cosmological concept of Brahma’s imagination, depicting the universe as an energetic manifestation.

Exploring the Philosophy Behind the ‘Aura’ Collection Rahul Mishra’s Aura collection delves into the metaphysical notion that each individual emits an electromagnetic field—a personal aura—interlinked with the cosmos. It proposes that living beings momentarily emerge within Brahma’s boundless energy field, highlighting the transient yet profound connection between form and the infinite.

A Timeless Look Enhanced by Chopard Elegance Enhancing the magnificence of the couture gown, Aditi adorned a statement diamond necklace by Chopard, adding a classic yet modern touch to her look. Her presence on the Cannes red stairs exuded grace and a sense of mysticism, perfectly echoing the gown’s celestial narrative.

Cannes 2025: A Celebration of Global Glamour The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which continues until May 24, 2025, has hosted an extraordinary lineup of global stars. Alongside Aditi, celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Indian icons like Janhvi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, and Sharmila Tagore have illuminated the red carpet with their unique style statements.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s choice of Rahul Mishra’s deeply symbolic and visually stunning couture piece not only reinforced her fashion icon status but also brought Indian craftsmanship to the global spotlight—channeling celestial energy with every step on the red carpet.