Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Date, Rituals, and Significance

The most auspicious time of the year has arrived once again. Each year, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated with great fervour and spectacle throughout the country. This significant occasion is synonymous with the pursuit of prosperity and good fortune. Falling on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha, it is believed that offering worship to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya can usher in blessings of prosperity and abundance into our lives. As we prepare to commemorate this special day, let us keep a few essential things in mind.



Date:

Akshaya Tritiya, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, falls on May 10th this year. As per Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 4:17 AM on May 10th and concludes at 2:50 AM on May 11th. This auspicious occasion occurs on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.

Rituals:

Devotees commence the day by rising early and partaking in a purifying bath. Subsequently, they illuminate the temple with lamps and offer fervent prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The rituals involve performing Aarti and concluding the fast with the consumption of prasad after the puja.

Significance:

Akshaya Tritiya, alternatively known as Akha Teej or Akti or Parsurama Jayanti, holds profound significance in Hindu and Jain traditions. The term "Akshaya" conveys boundlessness or infinity, symbolizing inexhaustible prosperity and good fortune. Observers beseech for boundless prosperity and luck on this day, with a tradition of purchasing gold and other precious metals believed to enhance auspiciousness in one's life. Furthermore, initiating new ventures, such as business ventures or relocating to a new residence, is considered propitious on this occasion. Akshaya Tritiya embodies the aspirations for enduring prosperity and success embraced by Hindus and Jains in India.