Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date, Rituals, Significance, and Celebrations

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of Hinduism’s most revered and auspicious festivals. Celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Vaishakha month, it symbolizes eternal growth and prosperity. The term "Akshaya" translates to "never diminishing," signifying that any positive actions performed on this day will yield everlasting rewards. In 2025, Akshaya Tritiya falls on Wednesday, April 30, under the highly favorable Rohini Nakshatra.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Date and Time

Festival Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Puja Muhurat: 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM

This window is considered extremely auspicious for performing religious rituals and making sacred purchases.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi for Akshaya Tritiya

Here’s a step-by-step guide for performing the Akshaya Tritiya Puja at home:

1.Preparation:

Begin by waking up early, taking a bath, and cleaning the puja area thoroughly.

2.Setting Up:

Place a clean red or yellow cloth on a platform and arrange idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera.

3.Purification:

Purify the idols with holy water, apply sandalwood paste, and mark them with vermilion (kumkum).

4.Offerings:

Present fresh flower garlands, raw rice, betel leaves, coconuts, and betel nuts.

5.Food Offerings:

Serve fruits, sweets, and delicacies like makhane ki kheer.

6.Chanting Prayers:

Recite sacred hymns such as the Kanakadhara Stotram, Kubera Chalisa, Vishnu Namavali, and Ganesh Chalisa.

7.Aarti:

Conclude the puja with a traditional Aarti to seek divine blessings.

Foods to Eat During Akshaya Tritiya Fast

While many observe a fast on Akshaya Tritiya, certain foods are traditionally allowed. Popular fasting-friendly dishes include:

Sabudana Khichdi

Shrikhand

Sweet Potatoes

Kheer

Puran Poli

Fresh Fruits

Aval Payasam (a South Indian rice dessert)

Rice and Moong Dal Khichdi

Spiritual Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Akshaya Tritiya holds deep mythological and spiritual importance:

Treta Yuga Began: The second Yuga, Treta Yuga, is believed to have commenced on this day.

Birth of Lord Parshuram: Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Parshuram, was born.

Descent of the Ganga: The sacred river Ganga descended from heaven to Earth.

Mahabharata’s Narration: Maharishi Ved Vyasa began narrating the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha.

Meeting of Krishna and Sudama: Lord Krishna reunited with his childhood friend Sudama on this day.

These divine events mark Akshaya Tritiya as a day of blessings, new beginnings, and enduring fortune.

Why is Gold Purchased on Akshaya Tritiya?

Gold buying on Akshaya Tritiya has both spiritual and symbolic meanings:

Symbol of Prosperity: Gold represents wealth and abundance. Purchasing it on this day is believed to attract lasting prosperity.

Endless Growth: In line with the meaning of "Akshaya," buying gold ensures that one’s fortune continues to multiply.

Traditional Practice: For generations, families have invested in gold, coins, and ornaments to secure future prosperity.

Thus, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is more than a tradition; it is a ritual invoking growth, success, and enduring wealth.