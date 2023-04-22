Akshaya Tritiya: Time Honoured Rituals Followed on this day

On Akshaya People tend to engage themselves in numerous time-honoured rituals on this day, they include engaging themselves in Spiritual practices such as meditation and reciting holy mantra. By tapping into the auspicious energy on this day, one can invite blessing as well as good fortune into their life.

In Hindu Mythology, there is special significance of Akshaya Tritiya, as per the Mahabharata, Lord Krishna bestowed the Pandavas with Akshaya Patra, a vessel which would endlessly provide them with food during their exile. This day is also witnessed the arrival of the holy River Ganges from the heavens, a symbol of abundance and purity, to bless the earth with her divine presence.

On this auspicious day, many of them choose to invest in gold as well as gold jewellery, as it is revered symbol of abundance as well as good fortune. This act is a cherished tradition, embodying the positive as well as uplifting spirit of the occasion.

Lord Vishnu's followers, in his honor, observe a fast on this day and they also perform acts of charity by distributing essential items to those who are in need. They also symbolically honor the diety by sprinkling Tulsi water, a sacred offering in Hinduism.

The Eastern region of India, marks this day with the beginning of the harvest season with the first plowjng day, while varied businesses honor Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi before beginning a new financial year's audit book, known as Halkhata.

This day is momentous day, which holds immense significance in the hearts of many who tend to choose to begin new chapters in their lives. Weddings, long journeys, new business ventures and construction work all of these commonly initiated on this day, which symbolizing hope as well as prosperity. Additionally, taking a holy in the Ganges, offering barely into a sacred fire and making charitable contributions and offering add depth and meaning to the occasion.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Muhurat on 22nd April 2023(Saturday)

-Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings : 7:49 AM, 22 April 2023 to 5:48, 23 April 2023

Duration : 21 Hours 59 Minutes

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Muhurat on 23rd April (Sunda)

-Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings : 5:48 Am to 07:47 Am

Duration : 01 hour 59 Minutes

As per the Ancient history and mythology, account of numerous events.

-On this pious day, the birth anniversary of Goddess Annapurna and Lord Parashurama, the sixth Avatar of Lord Vishnu, is commemorated with spiritual significance. Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa begin writing the epic Mahabharata on this day.

Lord Krishna's benevolence shone on Akshaya Tritiya as he blessed his friend Sudama, who was from a humble background with wealth as well as prosperity. Sudama's act of kindness was reciprocated with monetary gains.

The Day of Akshaya Tritiya also marks the auspicious day when Lord Kubera worshipped Goddess Lakshmi and bestowed with the role of treasures of Gods. It is also belived that "Treta Yuga" began on Akshaya Tritiya. For Jains, it is a day of reverence for Lord Adinatha, their foremost deity, a time to reflect on his teachings.

On Akshaya Tritiya, what to buy as per the Zodiac sign

1. Aries: Buy Copper or Gold as it brings good luck, one can also purchase red lentils to gain good fortune

2. Taurus : These star signs can buy silver on Akshaya Tritiya, they can also purchase millet or rice as it is said to bring success

3. Gemini: People having these zodiac sign can buy garments/new Clothes, green moong or Coriander.

4. Cancer : They can buy rice or milk as It will benefit the overall growth

5. Leo : Copper Cookware or red color clothes as it would be beneficial for them in the future

6. Virgo : People with this start sign can buy moong dal on Akshaya Tritiya, as it would help bring luck

7. Libra :They can buy Silver on Akshaya Tritiya to improve their creative abilities and life. People can also buy rice or sugar on this day

8. Scorpio : it would be good to buy Copper on Akshaya Tritiya as it would help bring good luck and success into your ventures. Even purchasing jagger or water will add goodness to yoru life.

9. Sagittarius: People born under this sign must consume yellow rice or bananas, It would bring good fortune for them.

10. Capricorn : The planet Saturn rules the Zodiac sign Capricorn, so, buying steel or iron utensils/items on Akshaya Tritiya can bring success in career and business. People can also purchase urad dal.

11. Aquarius : People born under this sign must buy steel or iron utensils, one can also buy black sesame seeds or black clothes

12. Pisces : Experts buying brass or gold on Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious for Pisces. People can also buy turmeric as it would help improve their fortune