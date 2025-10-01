Amazon Launches New AI-Powered Echo Devices with Alexa+

Amazon has introduced four new Amazon Echo AI devices made for its upgraded assistant, Alexa+. The new products are Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. These Alexa Plus smart speakers are built for better sound, new features, and more personalized help.

Alexa+ is Amazon’s next generation AI assistant. It can chat more naturally, book reservations, control smart home devices, and give reminders on its own. Early users are already talking to Alexa twice as much. From now on, every new Echo will come with Alexa+ included.

The new AI-powered Echo 2025 devices run on special AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips, which make Alexa+ faster, clearer, and better at understanding voices. Amazon also added “Omnisense,” a sensor system that uses cameras, audio, motion, and Wi-Fi signals to make Alexa more aware of your home. For example, Alexa can warn you if your garage door is still open at night or greet you with updates when you walk into a room.

The Amazon Echo next generation speakers also bring big sound upgrades. Echo Dot Max now has two speakers for stronger bass and clearer highs, while Echo Studio offers premium surround sound with Dolby Atmos in a compact size. You can also connect multiple devices with Fire TV to create a simple home theater system.

The new Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 smart displays have brighter, sharper screens, improved cameras, and room-filling audio. They support Alexa+ new features like family calendars, shopping widgets, health tracking, and smart home controls in one place.

Pre-orders are open now: Echo Dot Max ($99.99) and Echo Studio ($219.99) launch October 29, while Echo Show 8 ($179.99) and Echo Show 11 ($219.99) release November 12.