Anamakudu presents his first book to K Visvanath

At a very special event held on Vijayadashmi, in the sober environment of the residence of legendary director K Visvanath, Anamakudu (Dr A S Ramasastri) presented the first copy of his book – 'Visvanath Visvaroopam' to K Visvanath.

The book focuses on the movies of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner. It analyses and presents the works of Visvanath in a structured and systematic way. There is an exclusive chapter on the specialities in the director's art and craft, like flashback technique, special imageries, and neutrality of scenes and diversity of characters. Each of the specialities is elucidated with appropriate scenes from the movies.

In addition to a complete discussion of the director's well-known movie Sankarabharanam, the author presents glimpses of niceties in various other movies, scenes and songs. The director's ability to draw best from the best music composers, dialogue writers and lyricists is a special chapter in the book. Very interestingly, a full chapter is devoted to a closer look at the strength of characters of female leads in the movies. It is altogether an absorbing account of various facets of the genius of the director, Sri K Visvanath.

Speaking on the occasion, Anamakudu (Dr A S Ramasastri), dwelt on the great movies of the legendary director and shared that he had been following the movies of Visvanath from his childhood. He grew up watching the beautiful art of the director, from the days of Chelleli Kapuram. His book, he felt, is the only way he could repay the director.

Participating in the event, Shri Tanikella Bharani said that the author Ramasastri had seen the movies with great respect and reverence. Comparing Viswanath with Kalidasa and Ramasastri with Mallinatha Suri, he said that Ramasastri's work is an outcome of thorough research of Shri Viswanath's movies.

Responding to the dedication of the book on his movies to him, Shri Viswanath said that he felt immensely happy. He commended the author for his meticulous work on his works. He told that writing such a book was very difficult and the author accomplished it very meritoriously.

He said that the event was organised in a friendly manner and it was a great Vijayadasami for all who assembled. He blessed the author, his wife and their daughter, Aparajitha, who painted the directors' portrait on the cover page.