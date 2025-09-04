Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals and Ganesh Visarjan Muhurat

Anant Chaturdashi, the concluding day of Ganesh Chaturthi, will be observed this year on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The festival not only holds deep reverence for Lord Vishnu but also carries immense cultural importance as devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with the grand and emotional ritual of Ganesh Visarjan.

Date and Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Anant Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day (Chaturdashi Tithi) of the bright fortnight of the Bhadrapada month. This year, the tithi will begin at 3:12 AM on September 6 and end at 1:41 AM on September 7.

The puja muhurat is considered especially powerful for prayers and rituals, lasting from 6:02 AM on September 6 to 1:41 AM on September 7. Devotees are encouraged to observe the Anant Vrat during this time, offering prayers to Lord Vishnu for protection, prosperity, and harmony in their homes.

Historical and Mythological Roots

The significance of Anant Chaturdashi is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. One tale links the observance to the Pandavas’ exile after losing their kingdom in a game of dice. Yudhisthira, the eldest of the brothers, was advised by Lord Krishna to observe the Anant Vrat in honor of Lord Vishnu. Through devotion and discipline, the Pandavas were eventually able to overcome hardships and reclaim their kingdom.

Another story centers on sage Kaundinya and his wife Sushila. Sushila tied the sacred thread, known as the Anant Sutra, during the fast to honor Lord Vishnu. However, Kaundinya dismissed the practice and discarded the thread, leading to a period of misfortune and loss. After repentance and penance, he was guided by Lord Vishnu to observe the fast for 14 years, eventually restoring prosperity. These legends emphasize faith, endurance, and respect for divine traditions.

Spiritual and Social Significance

The word “Anant” signifies “eternal,” representing the endless blessings of Lord Vishnu, while “Chaturdashi” marks the 14th lunar day. Observing Anant Chaturdashi is believed to wash away sins, remove obstacles, and bring abundance into devotees’ lives.

The festival is especially auspicious for students and seekers of knowledge, with the belief that beginning studies on this day ensures success. Families and business communities also associate the day with prosperity and lasting happiness.

Rituals and Observances

The primary observance of the day is the Anant Vrat, a fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Traditionally, it is observed for 14 consecutive years. Devotees tie the Anant Sutra, a sacred thread with 14 knots, symbolizing a vow of faith and continuity. Men tie it on the right arm, while women wear it on the left. The ritual embodies protection, divine grace, and spiritual strength.

Prayers, offerings of fruits, flowers, and sweets, along with storytelling of Anant Chaturdashi legends, form an integral part of the day.

Ganesh Visarjan – A Grand Farewell

The highlight of Anant Chaturdashi is also the Ganesh Visarjan, the final immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This ritual, filled with devotion and festivity, represents the cycle of life—welcoming the divine, seeking blessings, and bidding farewell with the promise of reunion in the following year.