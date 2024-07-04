Ashadha Amavasya 2024: Date, Timings, Rituals, History, and Significance

Ashadha Amavasya, also known as Amvasai, falls on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, typically in June or July as per the Gregorian calendar. This auspicious day is dedicated to honouring ancestors through sacred rituals and spiritual practices.

Date and Timings

• Date: July 5, 2024

• Amavasya Tithi Begins: 4:57 AM, July 5, 2024

• Amavasya Tithi Ends: 4:26 AM, July 6, 2024

History and Significance of Ashadha Amavasya

Ashadha Amavasya holds deep religious significance for Hindus, focusing on honouring ancestors and seeking their blessings. Rituals such as Pitru Tarpan, Pind Daan, and Gayatri Path are performed to facilitate the spiritual well-being and salvation of departed souls.

Rituals and Observances

1. Morning Rituals: Devotees wake up early for a holy bath, symbolizing purification.

2. Pitru Puja: Families often invite priests to perform Pitru Puja, offering sattvik food, clothes, and dakshina in honor of their ancestors.

3. Ganga Snan: Many visits Ganga Ghats to bathe in the sacred Ganga river, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit.

4. Charitable Acts: Some organise food stalls to feed the needy, emphasizing compassion and service.

5. Spiritual Practices: Gayatri Path is organised to invoke blessings for the departed souls, fostering spiritual growth.

6. Animal Welfare: Feeding animals such as crows, ants, dogs, and cows is considered auspicious, reflecting care for all living beings.

7. Homage to Brahmins: Brahmins or priests are honoured with offerings of sattvik food, clothes, and dakshina, reinforcing the significance of ancestral blessings and spiritual guidance.

Ashadha Amavasya exemplifies profound reverence and spiritual connectivity in Hindu traditions, emphasizing the eternal bond with ancestors and the pursuit of spiritual fulfillment through ritualistic observances.