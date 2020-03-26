Avoid dehydration, water loss this summer

Come April, and the summer heat is only going to get more intense. Avoiding excessive water loss and dehydration is essential especially in the summer months, says an expert.

"The human body is made up of 60 percent of water and as the temperature warms up this water loss can increase many folds. There is loss of not only water but also electrolytes from the body due excessive sweating. It may lead to fatigue, weakness, sunken eyes, decreased urine or dark colored urine, muscle pains, etc. In severe cases it may lead to heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, or heat rash," said Dr R K Bhel, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali.

Hence, it becomes important to maintain water and electrolyte balance through proper hydration. As our water reserves go down, our body automatically sends a signal to the brain making us feel thirsty.

It is crucial to drink plenty of fluids during hot and humid months. Fluids can be in form of plain water, fruit juices, coconut water or the good old nimboo paani or lemonade.

It is also a wise idea to stay indoors specially during the peak summer afternoons to minimize sweat loss.

In case of severe dehydration, one must go for Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) as it contains sodium, glucose, potassium and chloride which helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body, he suggests.

Also including fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, melons, lettuce, tomatoes, etc can help you keeping hydrated as they contain high water content.

Staying away from alcohol, coffee and excessive sugary drinks is a good idea as these make you dehydrated due to their diuretic action.