Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd Expands Portfolio with Lavie Signature - An Online Exclusive Brand

Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt Ltd, the parent company behind popular brands like Lavie and Lavie Luxe, proudly announces the launch of Lavie Signature, a standalone online-exclusive brand. Positioned perfectly between the well-loved Lavie and the opulent Lavie Luxe, Lavie Signature is set to revolutionize the concept of premium by making high-quality, stylish bags accessible to a wider audience at affordable price points.

Lavie Signature embodies the essence of premium, offering a range of exquisite bags priced affordably between INR 2000 and 3500. This strategic price point aims to attract discerning customers who seek the perfect blend of sophistication and value. Each bag is crafted using the finest PB fabric, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel. The brand promises superior quality with its use of high-grade metal hardware - a unique chunky logo, adding a touch of elegance to every piece. The brand has also incorporated signature design elements that resonate with modern fashion trends. The use of the Monogram Logo, color block patterns, and quilting not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also positions Lavie Signature as a stylish and trendy choice for consumers.

"With the rise of digital shopping and the increasing demand for mid-range premium products, Lavie Signature is our response to these evolving trends. We are excited to offer high-quality, stylish bags at an accessible price point, bridging the gap between premium and affordability. This collection is designed to cater to the modern shopper who values both sophistication and value, and we are confident that Lavie Signature will meet their needs while setting a new standard in the fashion accessories market," said Ayush Tainwala, CEO of Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

This strategic move ensures a focused approach to reach the digital-savvy audience, positioning Lavie Signature as a go-to brand for premium bags on online portals. The brand's immediate goal is to focus on creating awareness and establishing its identity as a premium brand in the market, whereas for long-term goals the brand will focus on expanding the product range and increasing market share within the premium category. With the launch of Lavie Signature, the parent company will continue its commitment to innovation and excellence, promising an unparalleled shopping experience through its online-exclusive brand. Lavie Signature products are exclusively available on Myntra.