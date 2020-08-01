Bakrid 2020: Eid ul Adha Live Updates

Bakrid 2020: Bakrid also is known as the "festival of sacrifice", is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims. It falls on the 10th day of the concluding month, Zil Hajj, of the Islamic calendar.

Bakrid or Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on August 1 this year. In Hyderabad Eid-ul- Adha namaz will not be held at the Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakrid (Eid ul Adha), honours Ibrahim Alaihis Salam willingly sacrificed his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

The festival falls precisely two months after Ramadan. This is a significant festival of the Muslim community, and it marks the end of Hajj, the journey that every adult Muslim is supposed to undertake at least once in their lifetime. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. This year due to pandemic, only 10,000 people performed Hajj that too the residents of the Saudi Kingdom.