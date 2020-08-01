Bakrid 2020: Eid ul Adha Live Updates
Bakrid 2020: Bakrid also is known as the "festival of sacrifice", is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims. It falls on the 10th day of the concluding month, Zil Hajj, of the Islamic calendar.
Bakrid or Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on August 1 this year. In Hyderabad Eid-ul- Adha namaz will not be held at the Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bakrid (Eid ul Adha), honours Ibrahim Alaihis Salam willingly sacrificed his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.
The festival falls precisely two months after Ramadan. This is a significant festival of the Muslim community, and it marks the end of Hajj, the journey that every adult Muslim is supposed to undertake at least once in their lifetime. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. This year due to pandemic, only 10,000 people performed Hajj that too the residents of the Saudi Kingdom.
Live Updates
- 1 Aug 2020 5:50 AM GMT
- 1 Aug 2020 5:49 AM GMT
- 1 Aug 2020 5:48 AM GMT
- 1 Aug 2020 5:46 AM GMT
Rajasthan: Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq offer prayers at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer on Eid Al Adha
Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel.
- 1 Aug 2020 5:46 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu: Devotees offer prayers on the rooftop of a house in Coimbatore on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
Lockdown has been imposed in the state till August 31.
- 1 Aug 2020 5:45 AM GMT
Delhi: Former Union Minister & BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offers prayers at his residence on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
- 1 Aug 2020 5:43 AM GMT
Delhi: Security tightened in Seelampur area on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
- 1 Aug 2020 5:42 AM GMT
Punjab: Devotees in Amritsar offer prayers at Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
- 1 Aug 2020 5:40 AM GMT
Delhi: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs offers prayer at his residence on Eid Al Adha
- 1 Aug 2020 5:39 AM GMT
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Fatehpuri mosque on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
