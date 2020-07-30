Bakrid 2020: Top 20 Eid ul Adha Wishes and Messages

Bakrid 2020: You can't meet your loved ones but can virtually share these Eid-ul-Adha wishes and messages with your loved ones and make this auspicious occasion memorable. During this coronavirus pandemic, we request everyone to stay home, stay safe and save lives. You can even post these messages on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp.

1. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May this Eid bring happiness, love and Allah's blessings… Jazak Allah Khair!



2. Wish the pandemic end at the earliest and Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

3. We may be far from each other due to pandemic, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah's blessings always shower on you. Eid Mubarak!

4. When I can't reach out people due to this corona pandemic, I just close to my heart, I always remember them in my duas. Eid Mubarak!

5. This pandemic taught us to be close to each other even being far… I pray every day to the Almighty to make things healthy… InshaAllah! Eid Mubarak!

6. On this Eid, I wish you and your family with Allah's best and choicest blessings. Eid Mubarak! Jazak Allah Khair!

7. Wish you and your family a happy, blessed and safe Eid ul Adha! Stay home, stay safe, save lives! Eid Mubarak!

8. Today is the day to pray, love, smile, and celebrate with our near and dear ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

9. This Eid ul Adha, I'm sending you heartfelt blessings and wishes. Do remember me in your prayers. Jazak Allah Khair!

10. I hope this Eid opens your mind and soul to love and faith. I wish you all a very happy and prosperous Eid! Jazak Allah Khair!

11. Happy Eid ul Adha to you and your family! May Allahtaala bless you with his choicest blessings!

12. Wish that your sacrifices are accepted, and the Almighty answers your prayers. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

13. Allah Hu Akbar! May Almighty bless you all and your wishes come true...Eid Mubarak! Jazak Allah Khair!

14. On the Holy occasion of Eid Ul Adha that celebrates the Hajj... May every step of your journey through life be blessed by Allah. Eid Mubarak!

15. I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for your health and happiness. Happy Eid ul Adha to everyone in your family!

16. Wish you all a very happy Eid ul Adha. May all your dreams come true soon! Eid Mubarak.

17. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival! Wish you and your loved ones a happy and blessed Eid!

18. May Almighty bless you with the best of the best things! Have a blessed Eid ul Adha!

19. Wishing you and your family good health, happiness, peace, harmony and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha!

20. I wish you Allah's blessings and pray for your happiness. Happy Eid ul Adha to you and your family!

