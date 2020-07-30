Bakrid 2020: How to Perform Eid-ul-Adha Namaz at Home

Bakrid 2020: Bakrid also called Eid-ul-Adha, will be celebrated on August 1 this year. In Hyderabad Eid-ul- Adha or Bakrid prayers will not be held at the Mecca Masjid because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Maulana Hafeez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, khateem, Mecca Masjid said, "Even after the relaxation of the lockdown the general public will not be allowed in the Mecca Masjid."

People who wish to perform namaz at home can refer to this procedure. The Eid Namaz will be performed in the same way as in the masjids; the only difference is there will be no Khutba (sermon) being delivered by the Imam. It will be similar to a regular namaz.

Eid Namaz: The Eid namaz timing starts from half an hour after the sunrise and lasts till before Zohar namaz time. The person who is proficient in reciting Quran should lead the prayer.

The Eid namaz has two rakats, but, it has extra 'takbeers'. Takbeer is when one says "Allah hu Akbar" while raising the hands till the ears in the namaz. Allah hu Akbar, the Arabic word which means Allah is great. During the regular namaz, 'takbeer' is recited only once, but for the Eid namaz, Takbeer has to be recited 6 times in two rakats.

Eid-ul-Adha Namaz ki Niyat

1. Niyat karta hoon main 2 rakat namaz Wajib Eid-ul-Adha ki, zayid 6 Takbiro ke saath, Muh mera Kaaba shareef ki taraf, waasthe Allah taals ke, Piche is Imam ke, Allah hu Akbar.

2. Make niyat for Eid-ul-Adha for two rakats Wajib as above and then lift your hands and touch your ear lobes and say 'Allahu Akbar' and then keep them folded below the navel as you always do.

3. Now recite 'Sana' and say Allah hu Akbar three times (Three Takbeers) For the first two takbeers you lift your hands till ear lobes and release them and after the third takbeer fold your hands again like in normal namaz position. After this recite Surah Fatiha and one surah of your choice as you do during regular namaz. Perform sajda twice and come back to standing position.

4. Then you begin the second Rakat recite Surah Fatiha and one surah of your choice. After you finish the second Rakat say Allah hu Akbar but don't go into ruku, raise your hands and release your hands three times. Fourth time say Allah hu Akbar and go to sajda. Finish your namaz like you always do. Make supplication after you finish your namaz.

In masjid, Imam delivers the khutbah (sermon) of Eid, which is not allowed when the namaz is performed at home. The namaz can be performed at home either alone or with other family members.

Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha falls precisely two months after Ramadan. Many names know Eid-ul-Adha -- Feast of Sacrifice, Festival of the Lamb, Pilgrimage Feast and Great Day. This is a significant festival of the Muslim community, and it marks the end of Hajj, the journey that every adult Muslim is supposed to undertake at least once in their lifetime. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. This year due to pandemic, only 10,000 people performed Hajj that too the residents of the Saudi Kingdom.