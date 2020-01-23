5 Must-Have Skin Care Essentials For All Brides This Season

Look out for all the brides to be! It's the season of sings and weddings, and while you're busy dealing with the venue or caterer, we've decided to help you sort out one of the most important things on your to-do list: your skincare routine. All the makeup that looks perfect on your face will dry your skin, and if you're not careful, you can end up aging your skin. So taking care of your skin becomes a major priority! Here are 5 products that you need to have in your kitty to make sure you and your skin enjoys the wedding season!

1. Moisturiser





The one product that always makes a world of difference in keeping your skin healthy is a moisturizer. This is why it is on top of our list of products for skin care. However, choosing the right moisturizer is equally important for your skin. So while selecting a moisturizer, make sure that it works for your skin type, is something that will hydrate your skin and will help give it an additional glow.



2. Face Wash





Your cleaning routine is as essential as your moisturizing routine. You should make sure that you use a facial wash that is sensitive to your face. Upon washing your face, you should add toner to close the pores. A lot of brides-to-be use ice or rose water for toners. If you are using ice, make sure to wrap the ice in a towel or a handkerchief.



3. Face Mask





A face mask will give an extra boost to your skin. If you're a wife, you might want to invest in some K-beauty masks that you can wear in the morning. But here's a quick fix to the situation of your mask. You can combine the mask with the beauty of your sleep to maximize its effect. Applying WOW Skin Science's Aloe Sleep Pack will rejuvenate your skin while you sleep, leaving you with a youthful appearance for the day.



4. Body Wash









Now, this may seem like a no brainer, after all, who doesn't carry soap in their vanity? However, during the wedding season, you want to use a body wash that is not only gentle on your skin but will also provide a sweet aroma all day long while keeping foul odor at bay. Recently launched Fiama Scents Juniper and Geranium Body Wash will do just this for you with its eight-hour touch-activated fragrance encapsulation technology. Now, what more can you ask for?

5. Something for the stresses



