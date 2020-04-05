Ankita Bhargava's Ubtan Face Pack To Own A Glowing Face

The famous small screen actress Ankita Bhargava is all known for her amazing roles in Hindi daily soaps.

She gave birth to a little doll a few months back and is now enjoying mom's phase to the core. As people are locked at home due to Corona, everyone are spending time with family and so Ankita also is enjoying with her family staying at home.

Ankita keeps on posting pics of her family and little doll on her Instagram page and today, she came up with 'Ubtan' face pack pics of herself with her mom…





Ubtan is an age-old beauty formula and is one of the grand ma's secret beauty recipes to own a glowing face. So, we Hans India have thought to share the recipe of this natural face pack for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• Sandalwood powder – 1 tbsp

• Chickpea powder – 2 tbsp

• Turmeric powder – ½ tbsp.

• Raw milk – 2 tbsp

Process

• Take a bowl and add all the ingredients one by one and mix them well with a spatula. See to that the concoction is so runny or lumpy. It should be like a smooth paste.

• Apply it on your face and neck and leave it for about 20 minutes. Thereafter wash off with tepid water and pat dry with a cotton towel.

• The goodness of turmeric, sandalwood powder, chickpea powder and milk will kill the bacteria and also clears off the dead cell cells from your face making it glow all the time.

• Apply it for every 15 days and rule out the darkness and tan in a natural way.

So my dear beautiful dolls, follow Ankita and own a glowing, clear, smooth and radiant face in this Summer season…