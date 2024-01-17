Beauty trends in the year 2024

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, 2024 promises an exciting fusion of classic elegance and cutting-edge innovation. Despite the rapid cycle of trends influenced by social media, the new year brings a mix of viral sensations and timeless beauty.



As we anticipate the beauty scene of 2024, several trends are set to redefine the industry:

Tech-infused Beauty:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the beauty and cosmetic industry, addressing individual needs and fostering inclusivity.

• AI and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies are modernizing beauty brands, offering personalized experiences for skincare, haircare, and makeup routines.

• AI analyzes attractiveness perception, making it simpler to understand individual preferences and customize products.

• The beauty industry is incorporating AI to develop sustainable products by suggesting eco-friendly alternatives based on ingredient data and product lifecycles.

• Real-time monitoring of social channels using AI helps brands track sentiments, adjust strategies, and stay ahead of emerging beauty trends.

Virtual Makeup Try-On Software:

• Beauty companies are leveraging technology for virtual try-ons, allowing customers to virtually test multiple products in real-time through AR-based facial tracking.

• Virtual reality technology facilitates online makeup and hair color shopping, providing a preview of products before purchase.

• Digital platforms are becoming popular for testing out the latest beauty looks from the comfort of one’s home.

Soft Glam Makeup:

• Soft glam makeup dominates social media and runways in 2024.

• It involves creating a monochromatic look, using products in the same color family on eyes, lips, and cheeks for a radiant and diffused effect.

• Soft glam is a step up from natural makeup, focusing on soft, blended, and complimentary finishes without harsh lines or heavy features.

Blue Makeup:

• Blue makeup continues to trend into 2024, offering a universally flattering color option.

• The look begins with skincare, emphasizing bright and glowing skin, followed by color-correcting and concealing blemishes.

• Different shades of blue are recommended based on individual skin tones, creating diverse looks ranging from graphic ultramarine eyeliners to bold blue lips or hazy cobalt eyeshadows.

In 2024, beauty enthusiasts can expect a harmonious blend of technological advancements, eco-conscious choices, soft glam elegance, and the continued allure of blue makeup. The beauty landscape is poised for innovation, embracing diverse preferences and pushing the boundaries of creativity.

(The author is an international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India)