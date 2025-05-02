Dimple Hayati Inaugurates Autumn Salon’s 6th Branch in Nizampet, Hyderabad

Renowned actress Dimple Hayati graced the grand launch of Autumn Salon’s 6th branch in Nizampet, marking another milestone for the premium beauty brand. Co-Founder Sridhar Babu expressed excitement about expanding their expert hair and skin services to a new locality.

Known for advanced treatments like hair botox, keratin, bridal makeup, and more, Autumn Salon continues to set benchmarks in beauty care. With a franchise model offering strong ROI and full support, the brand invites entrepreneurs to join its growing family. Autumn Salon stands for quality, consistency, and innovation in the beauty industry.