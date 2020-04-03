DIY Hand Cream To Protect Your Hands From Becoming Dry

Corona…This pandemic virus is making us irked with thelock down period. But to stay safe and be protected from the virus, we all needto stay at home and that too maintaining self-hygiene.

We all need to wash our hands for every hour for atleast 20 seconds with a liquid hand wash to keep the Corona germs away from our body. But being Summer season, doing it frequently will take a toll on your soft hands.

So, instead of worrying about the virus, happily wash your hands and rule out the harshness of the hands with the DIY hand cream. Yes… Famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai has shown us how to prepare a simple hand cream with all the natural beauty ingredients available at home.

Look into the write-up and know how to prepare this hand cream…

Ingredients Needed

• Shea butter – 2 tsp

• Hemp oil / Any other oil available at your home – 2 tbsp

• Aloe vera gel – 2 tbsp

• Rose essential oil / Any other available essential oil – 10 drops

Process

• The process is dead easy… You need to take a bowl and add shea butter, hemp oil and aloe vera gel. Whisk all of them together as shown in the video until it forms into a cream.

• Next goes the rose essential oil. Mix well and then transfer into a tube or air-tight container.

• Apply it on to your hands after you wash your hands and then get awestruck witnessing the shine of your hands!!!

Note: You can use this cream on to your legs, whole hands as a moisturizer.

Have a look at this video for your better understanding:

In this lockdown period, you need not step out to purchase a moisturizer. Prepare this DIY cream and reap the benefits of it happily…

