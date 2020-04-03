DIY Hand Cream To Protect Your Hands From Becoming Dry
Corona…This pandemic virus is making us irked with thelock down period. But to stay safe and be protected from the virus, we all needto stay at home and that too maintaining self-hygiene.
We all need to wash our hands for every hour for atleast 20 seconds with a liquid hand wash to keep the Corona germs away from our body. But being Summer season, doing it frequently will take a toll on your soft hands.
So, instead of worrying about the virus, happily wash your hands and rule out the harshness of the hands with the DIY hand cream. Yes… Famous beauty blogger and Instagrammer Farah Dhukai has shown us how to prepare a simple hand cream with all the natural beauty ingredients available at home.
Look into the write-up and know how to prepare this hand cream…
Ingredients Needed
- • Shea butter – 2 tsp
- • Hemp oil / Any other oil available at your home – 2 tbsp
- • Aloe vera gel – 2 tbsp
- • Rose essential oil / Any other available essential oil – 10 drops
Process
• The process is dead easy… You need to take a bowl and add shea butter, hemp oil and aloe vera gel. Whisk all of them together as shown in the video until it forms into a cream.
• Next goes the rose essential oil. Mix well and then transfer into a tube or air-tight container.
• Apply it on to your hands after you wash your hands and then get awestruck witnessing the shine of your hands!!!
Note: You can use this cream on to your legs, whole hands as a moisturizer.
Have a look at this video for your better understanding:
View this post on Instagram
💦🦠With all the hand washing that were doing to kill any germs that may be on our hands -PLEASSSEEEE KEEP IT UP and don't forget to PRACTISE SOCIAL DISTANCING.. idk about you but my hands are becoming ROUGH. They're SO DRY and PAINFUL and CRACKING, so I thought id share this easy recipe that you SLATHER ON BEFORE BED to wake up to nice soft hands. . 🤗ALL THE INGREDIENTS CAN BE FOUND ON AMAZON so no need to step out of the house to get them and ive also used these ingredients in previous DIY videos cuz MULTI-USE is my fav kinda use, so some of you might have them already too which is yayyys! . 😍ALL YOU NEED: ❤️SHEA BUTTER - 2 TBSP 🌵OIL OF YOUR CHOICE - IM USING HEMP - 2TBSP 🌿ALOE VERA GEL (U CAN SKIP THIS IF U DONT HAVE IT) - 2TBSP 🌹ESSENTIAL OIL OF YOUR CHOICE - IM USING ROSE.. but you can skip this if u dont have it. This is just for scent. - ~10 drops . 🌪WHIP EVERYTHING UP like that whipped coffee everyone been drinking lately And then transfer to a container 😴USE EVERY NIGHT ***you can also use this during the day but it is HEAVY so I find it more comfortable to sleep with it on, to wake up to brand new hands*** . 🙌🏽I also use this on my ELBOWS, KNEES, FEET, LIPS...basically anywhere that's dusty and crackly . 🙆🏽♀️I ALSO USE THIS IN MY HAIR.. which ill show you in another video how I blow dry my hair with this! . 🥰STAY SAFE EVERYONE! Dont forget to wash your hands, use this, practise social distancing and CALL YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, NEIGHBOURS to check up on them! We can still be there for each-other while being apart. . 👍🏾LIKE THIS VIDEO FOR MORE DIY and DONT FORGET TO TAG A DRY HANDED FRIEND👇🏽 . 🎵SONG: @imdylanlongworth - HAUNTED . #farahdhukai #diy #socialdistancing #diyvideo #selfcare
In this lockdown period, you need not step out to purchase a moisturizer. Prepare this DIY cream and reap the benefits of it happily…