From clean beauty to natural glossy skin

2019 closes with individuals -- both men and women -- paying even more attention to personal grooming. What does 2020 have in store for beauty enthusiasts?

Anti-ageing products

"In 2019, the demand for anti-aging products increased significantly. Fast-action anti-aging products have been the highlight of the year gone by.

Today's fast-paced life and ever-growing pollution will create an endless demand for anti-aging products in 2020 and and the years to come," says Naveen Anand, Oriflame South Asia.

Clean beauty

"Clean beauty is defined by the products that are mindfully created and produced without any proven or suspected toxic ingredients.

Clean beauty products include ingredients ethically sourced and are made with the health of our bodies and the environment in mind. People will be more aware about what ingredients should go into their formulations."

"Rise in demand for products that are made with plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients.

Earlier, premium ingredients were expected to be used only by luxury brands but with expectations from the beauty industry rapidly growing, high-end brands and drugstore brands are also expected to use niche ingredients," feels Rohit Chawla, Bare Anatomy

Sustainability

"In 2020, the major trend will be that of sustainable format of products, for instance, eco-friendly packaging (biodegradable, recyclable and paper packaging).

Other trends that will dominate the market are on-the-go formats, multifunctional products, gentler products that are cruelty-free and vegan and devoid of harsh chemicals like sulphates and parabens, etc." adds Dolly Kumar, Skinella

Love for toners

"Usually when it comes to skincare, people skip the toner part, but 2020 is going to see the change in this habit.

As toners helps to manage the PH level of the skin and at the same time also removes the dead skin cells from the surface, it is going to enter the skincare routine for everyone in the year 2020/" recognises Kalpana Sharma, The Body Shop India

Pastel colours

"2019 saw a demand in colored eyeliners and shimmered eye shadows. In 2020, eye makeup is going to take another step up. We can see the arrival of pastel colour eyeliners and eye shadows.

The idea is to add a subtle colour to the eyes without going extra. It's also very ornamental and quickly changes the entire look. Colours like light pink, ice blue, violet, light green are going to get much attention," clarifies Pooja Malhotra, Kiko Milano

"This new year, there are two colours one should completely have in their make-up kit and on their lips: Nude and Red. Regardless of whether you have full or thin lips; don't hesitate to show-off these glorious tones like a Diva," say makeup experts at Revlon.

Glossy lips and metallic pigments

"The dark lipsticks are kind of losing the love they received in the recent past and plump, glossy lips are overtaking.

Plump, naturally flushed and well-hydrated lips are always a must-have; especially when they are paving as a new trend. Glittery eyes are another loved and trending beauty item.

From powder forms to creme ones, each beauty brand is coming up with formulas that are bright and long-lasting to let users create a graphic look that will stand out," asserts NainaRuhail, Vanity Wagon

'Lit-from-inside' looks

"We have already started to see the shift from the extreme matte skin, to creating the 'lit-from-inside' look using a mix of highlighters, radiance drops and tinted moisturisers.

2020 will see even less contouring and more glassy, naturally glowing skin," reveals Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics.