Monday Blues: Sara Ali Khan Aces Her Eye Makeup Game With 'Blue Liner'

Monday Blues: Bollywood glam doll Sara Ali Khan has ruled out all our Monday blues with her amazing pic!!! She aced her 'Eye Makeup' tale enhancing her eyes with 'Blue Liner'.

In this post, she is seen lying on the ground and posing to cams!!! Her 'Blue Liner' which is spread all over her lower waterline in a thick way stole our hearts and made her look alluring!!! She is seen sporting in a pink outfit.

Sara also wrote, "Monday Blues 💙🥶

Blue Hues🦋🎨🍭

Kaajal or Cactus couldn't choose 👁🌵

So posing with both while my coffee brews☕️🧿

📸 & 💗 @orry1".

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEMcDp4pZ6M/

Well, this is another funky post of Sara Ali Khan… She is happily spending time on the ocean beds and posing to cams with flowing tresses!!!

Sara Ali Khan recently visited Goa with her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh… She dropped cool pics of cycle ride with her brother and made us go awe!!! Coming to her work front, she will be seen in Coolie No. 1 movie which has Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Sara killed it with her amazing makeup tale and made us rule out our Monday blues!!!