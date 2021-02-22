Shine: A key parameter for healthy hair

Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the shine wearing off over the next few days, taking us back to our original hair texture. No matter how many serums and styling products you use, the external shine will only be temporary as a genuine long-lasting shine will only appear once your hair is healthy and well-nourished.



When your hair follicle is healthy and nourished, the shine reflects on your hair from root to tips.

If you are wondering how you can have shiny healthy hair all day- every day, the easiest and least expensive way to do that is by regularly oiling your hair with coconut hair oil, suggests Dr Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) - Consultant Dermatologist, Marico India Limited for Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil.

"Doing so will certainly help you achieve that salon-like hair texture without having to put in much effort... and money. And if you want to add a dash of fragrance to your shiny hair, choose a coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts." Coconut hair oil has several benefits. It penetrates 10x deeper in your scalp, locking in all the required hydration and nutrition for shiny healthy hair.

Regularly oiling your hair using coconut hair oil will keep your scalp well-nourished preventing it from getting dry and flaky. It helps in moisturising your scalp from deep within. Coconut hair oil also has antiviral/antimicrobial properties which help to rid your scalp of infections and retain the health of your scalp. A healthy scalp will ensure that your hair grows faster, stronger and shinier.

Opting for coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts instantly adds an aromatic fragrance and dials down the thickness of the oil making it lightweight and non-sticky. Jasmine flowers have a heavenly fragrance and women have been adorning their hair with it through generations. It has a wonderful fragrance that helps you to relax by soothing your mind and calming down the nerves. Gently massage in coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts into your scalp and tips of your hair and let it sit for 20-30 minutes and then rinse off with a gentle cleanser. The power combination of Coconut and Jasmine will not only give you healthy shiny hair but also, leave you with a soothing fragrance.

You may also use the coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts as a serum post hair wash. All you need to do is, dab a small quantity onto your slightly damp hair to add that extra boost of shine. This will help keep your hair in place, prevent fly aways while also giving you a healthy shine throughout the day. Switching out your serums and using this combination hair oil instead will also save you endless touch-ups throughout the day making your hair look almost as good as it was when you left your house even after a long day out in the sun