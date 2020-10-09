Tara Sutaria shares her haircare tips

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria believes that girls should leave their hair in its natural form. "Keep it simple, natural and be mindful of what you're putting in your hair," asserts Tara, who is the new face of St. Botanica.



The 'Student of the Year 2' actress will be endorsing the brand's haircare range. Tara shares her hair care regime and suggests ways to prevent problems.

Tara says, "Most of the time when we're shooting, our hair tends to get rough due to the usage of lots of styling products. So I like to follow a basic hair care routine at home, after washing my hair, I leave it to air dry.

I prefer wrapping my head in a hot towel, apart from being very calming, it makes the hair softer. Another essential practice is oiling, it makes my hair feel great. My go-to haircare hack that I used to do as a child was applying yoghurt to my scalp and hair which helps make the hair soft, silky and smooth. Yoghurt is an ingredient that is available in every household, so I'd recommend everyone to use it."

Tara believes that as far as possible, one has to leave their hair in its natural form.

"The more we try to style it with products or equipment, it can really damage the hair and it's bad in the long run. Because I'm in an industry that requires me to do so much of it, I've realised the goodness of simple products hence being a part of St. Botanica has opened my eyes towards sustainable and natural formulas that work for the hair. So keep it simple, natural and be mindful of what you're putting in your hair," adds Tara.

This is the first time that the SOTY2 actress has been associated with a hair care brand.

"It feels great and I'm happy to be associated with St. Botanica and learn so much about natural hair care. I love what they stand for - simple, natural and healthy hair. It's so amazing to go back to the basics. It's not everyday you come across brands that stand for sustainable, paraben-free

formulas. I'm proud to be associated with them and completely resonate with their philosophy.

Being an all-Natural brand that offers plant-based formulas, it's great for our hair that takes us back to the old times when people took care of their hair in a simpler way," she ends