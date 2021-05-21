Thin hair bands became fashion for work from home

The latest trend to look your hair beautiful is thin hair band. The hair accessories which people made a huge hit in the last few years aren't slowing down just yet. However, the latest trend is slightly more low-key, thin headbands.

In the late 2019's (and the first few months of 2020) were all about big, padded headbands that put Blair Waldorf to shame. When the pandemic hit, we swapped our oversized bands for more functional hair accessories, scrunchies to tie up unwashed hair, snap barrettes to hide overgrown bangs (or relieve ears from masks), and claw clips perfect for working from home. But a year in, we have finally struck a balance between fashion and function, and a new crop of headbands has been popping up all over Instagram.

Spotted on singer Phoebe Bridgers and a TikTok influencer Addison Rae, 2021's coolest headbands are sleeker and more subtle. They still add something special to an outfit, making it feel instantly put together, but they aren't quite as bold. A skinny headband looks comfortable at home with a pair of track pants or a sundress.

Thin headbands are also in line with the low-key prep that's been trending in the style sphere. Think college sweatshirts with pleated tennis skirts, layered collars, and tiny cardigans paired with baggy jeans. The style also nods to '90's icons like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Britney Spears without being too on the nose, and it's being embraced by today's IT girls. They look at home on a wide range of hair types and styles, sleek and straight, messy waves, natural curls, buns, ponies and they're functional. Since they have grippy teeth unlike padded headbands, they're great for pulling your hair out of your face. The best part of these hair bands is they come in low price when compared to the big bands.