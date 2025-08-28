Live
Best Time to Drink Tea: Health Benefits, Right Way, and How Much Is Safe
Highlights
Learn why you shouldn't have tea on an empty stomach, the best time to drink it, and how moderate consumption can offer health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease, diabetes, and more.
Tea is one of the most loved drinks in India. In many homes, people make tea early in the morning. For some, the day doesn't start without a cup of tea.
But drinking tea on an empty stomach is not good. It's better to drink tea 20 minutes after breakfast. This can help you feel fresh and active for the whole day. You should also drink tea only 2 to 3 times a day. If you drink it in limit, tea can help protect you from heart problems, type 2 diabetes, brain issues, and even some types of cancer.
Black tea and green tea are good for your heart. The natural things in them may lower the risk of heart disease. Also, many people think tea causes dehydration, but that’s not true if you drink it in small amounts.
