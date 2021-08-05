If you have ever created a blog before, the chances are you have probably used Blogger, especially for your first ever blog! A lot of students will be nodding their heads while reading this.

Brings back good memories. Of course, there is a huge blogging community today. Some people blog to get their opinions heard others blog to make money. A lot of these people rely on Blogger to do so! Blogger Day celebrates everything that this platform is about!

So, let's delve a bit into the history of Blogger. Blogger was launched on the 23rd of August, in 1999, by Pyra Labs. it is one of the earliest tools that was dedicated purely to publishing blogs.

A lot of people credit Blogger with helping to popularize the blog format. A few years later, in 2003, Google purchased Blogger under terms that have not been disclosed. One of the most significant changes in this switch was that Google made the premium features of Blogger free of charge.

Google then purchased Picasa a year later, in 2004, and made a move to integrate Picasa into Blogger. The significance of this was that it gave Blogger users the ability to post photos to their blogs.

Some blogs are personal blogs, following people's experiences and travels. There are then blogs that are more focused on news or the subject topic, as opposed to the person writing.

All you need to do is a quick search online and you will be presented with many different websites. Bookmark the ones that interest you so that you can enjoy reading any fresh posts that are created in the future.