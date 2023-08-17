Live
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends Arunachal judicial officer as Gauhati HC Judge
- Malaysia: 10 killed as plane crashes on Kuala Lumpur expressway
- Poor living along Musi river in Hyderabad to be relocated
- Riding boat, Punjab CM visits flood-hit areas
- PM’s Independence Day Speech: A smokescreen of the ground reality
- World Humanitarian Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and How You Can Contribute
- 'I hope to be back on field in 3-4 weeks', says injured Devdutt Padikkal
- Telangana Governor keeps KCR Government on tenterhooks
- Chinese national wanted in betting app case also involved in Rs 2,300 crore hawala transactions: Gujarat CID
- Delhi government releases first heat action plan
Just In
Building Confidence: 81% of Telugu Speakers Find English Proficiency Boosts Self-Assurance, Duolingo Survey Reveals
Duolingo's recent survey in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana uncovers how Telugu speakers view the importance of English for career growth and self-confidence, the challenges in improving English proficiency, and the impact of Tollywood in their learning journey
Duolingo's fresh-off-the-press survey delves into how Telugu speakers perceive the significance of learning English for career growth. Focused on Telugu speakers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the survey uncovers a unanimous recognition of English proficiency as a critical factor for comprehensive development.
The survey highlights the crucial role of English in the career development of the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Nearly all the surveyed Telugu speakers have either learned or plan to learn English in the future. Interestingly, 75% of respondents cited enhancing career opportunities and facilitating cross-regional communication as their primary motivations for learning English.
When asked about the significance of English for career growth, 9 out of 10 Telugu speakers highlighted its critical role. They emphasized that English proficiency not only significantly enhances career prospects but also grants access to better educational resources, thereby fundamentally shaping their professional journeys.
Beyond its career-enhancing potential, English proficiency has an impactful role in boosting self-confidence among Telugu speakers. An impressive 81% of respondents noted that fluency in English contributes significantly to their self-assurance. This stems from active participation in English-speaking communities, the sense of accomplishment derived from language acquisition, and more seamless social interactions with English speakers.
While acknowledging the confidence-boosting aspect of English, challenges persist for Telugu speakers. Roughly 65% highlighted the scarcity of quality English learning resources in Telugu coupled with the fear of linguistic mistakes as significant barriers to their progress.
Karandeep Singh Kapany, Duolingo India's Country Marketing Manager said “English proficiency opens doors of opportunity for Telugu speakers, a community that enriches the global talent pool. This study highlights the vital role of English in their journey, propelling us, a leading language learning platform, to leverage technology and provide empowering resources that bridge gaps and contribute to the global success of language learners across India.”
The survey also unveiled that 67% of Telugu speakers turn to language learning apps or immerse themselves in English-language videos and movies to hone their English skills. Additionally, the influence of Tollywood icons like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and NTR holds significant sway, motivating Telugu speakers to embark on their English learning journey. Almost 90% of respondents believe that observing these stars confidently communicate in English inspires fans to a certain extent to improve their language abilities, subsequently driving personal and professional growth.