Candy Cane: Wonderful Funnel Shaped Cane Flower

Beauty has different shapes and more in a flower. Candy Cane is a plant of a caramel color, red and white, forming a very striking spiral, its shape is and very similar to clover. We can appreciate this beauty in summer all its splendor stands out.



This beautiful flower looks very good in garden, terrace or in your window planter, growing about 30 cm approximately. With partial sun. Anycase, if you are looking for a new type of spring flower, consider planting candy cane.

Origin of the candy cane

The above plants are botanically called Oxalis Versicolor. This means that, this plant changes it color. Candy cane oxalis flowers are red and white and hence the name. In the early spring, trumpet shaped blooms appear, even on the young plants.

This flower has a South African origin. It is considered as a unique tropical plant, it has got wonderful funnel shaped flowers having five spreading petals, which makes it look like a sugar cane from a candy store, which can appreciate at Christmas parties.

Curious Fact

The Candy Cane appear white once the trumpets have opened, as the red stripe is on the bottom of the petal. Oxalis buds often close at night and in cool weather to again reveal the very distinctive stripes. Attractive clove like foliage persists even the small shrub is not in bloom.

When the sun begins to cover completely this blissful flower, its red stripes begin to degrade into white, the opposite happens when cold weather arrives, it red stripes return to their nature state, so to speak.

The Oxalis produces abundant flowers through the whole summer season. It flowers also have great resistance to survive once cut and put into vases of water.

Growing candy Cane sorrel

Growing candy cane sorrel is simple. Candy cane oxalis flowers are native to capes of South Africa. This attractive member of the Oxalis family is sometimes forced in green houses for ornamental, holiday blooms. Oxalis Versicolor can be grown indoors as a houseplant or outdoors in the garden.

-Candy Cane require bright indirect light to grow well and produce flowers. They can often bloom all winter if kept in a sunny spot.

-keep the soil of a Candy Cane barely moist but never soggy, allow the top 2 inches (5 cm) of soil to dry out before watering.

It is best to water a Oxalis from the bottom so that the thin fragile stems of the plant do not get water logged and the soil stay loose.

The plant will exihit blooms through the most of the spring and sometimes into summer, depending on the location, where it grows. As with most members of the ornamental Oxalis family, the candy cane oxalis plant goes dormant in summer and begins a period of regrowth in fall.

Candy cane care

Growing candy cane sorrel is a simple process. Once the candy cane sorrel bulbs are established, occasional watering as well as fertilization is all that is needed, when caring for candy cane oxalis.

You can remove the dying foliage when the plat dies back for the sake of appearance, but it will wither on its own.

Do not despair that, the Candy Cane oxalis plant is dying, it is just regenerating and will one again reappear in the garden.