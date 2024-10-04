CDK Global Named One of the Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women 2024

CDK Global India has been named one of the Top 10 Best Workplaces for Women in 2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This recognition underscores CDK Global’s dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment for women, emphasizing the company’s sustained efforts to meet the evolving needs of its workforce.

In recent years, CDK Global has consistently featured on the list of Best Workplaces for Women, reflecting its focus on policies that provide flexibility, inclusivity, and growth opportunities for women in the workplace. These efforts support women as they navigate both personal and professional responsibilities.

"As workplaces evolve, it is essential to adapt policies to meet the changing needs of women in the workforce," said Sandeep Kumar Jain, Managing Director, CDK Global India. "This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where women can succeed and reach their full potential.Our success is driven by the strength, passion, and dedication of the incredible women in our workforce”.

An important initiative at CDK Global is the SuperMom programdesigned to support mothers returning to the workforce. The internal Diversity, Equity & Inclusion core committee Team (Spectrum-All in) has been working with Leaders and returning mothers to ensure the comeback is seamless and a pleasant experience for the employee. Be it refresher trainings, staggered timelines, flexible-work timings and structured guidance, the program helps them transition seamlessly back into their careers, with ample support from mentors to recapture their previous success.This is not all. With a women in workforce ratio of 33%, there is a robust women leadership training program and opportunities to liaison with the industry’s best Women in Technology forums to upskill and create the right avenues for learning and growth.

Additionally, CDK Global’s employee development, inclusion, and wellness initiatives have been featured as a culture case study by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The study, titled ‘Decoding the Culture Fundamentals of a Consistent Great Place to Work,’ highlights how these programs have contributed to positive employee experiences, reinforcing the company’s focus on empathy and well-being.

"We believe that egalitarian treatment that values fairness, opportunities for development, and timely recognition are crucial to building a great workplace." said Sandeep. "It is these principles that have laid foundation for our organization and our policies are built on a firm belief that a great workplace should cater to the growth and well-being of employees regardless of gender, ethnicity or disability. Since commencing operations in India in 2015, we have worked diligently to create an environment where women can excel professionally while achieving a healthy work-life balance. "

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on workplace culture, recognizing companies that prioritize their employees’ well-being. CDK Global’s consistent inclusion in their rankings reflects its ability to continuously evolve its policies in response to the needs of its workforce, promoting professional development and a balanced work-life culture.