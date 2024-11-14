Celebrate Children’s Day with Delightful Treats

Celebrate Children’s Day with a delightful assortment of treats that are sure to make the day extra special! These recipes – Strawberry Cheesecake, Warm Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream, and Rainbow Chocolate Truffle Balls – are perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. Each one is easy to prepare at home and offers a unique combination of flavors that children and adults alike will enjoy. Whether it's the creamy richness of cheesecake, the warm decadence of chocolate cake, or the fun of rainbow-sprinkled truffles, these desserts will bring smiles to everyone. Enjoy a fun-filled Children’s Day with these delightful homemade treats!





STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

For the cake Portions: 3 moulds

• Cream cheese 1kg

• Egg white 4nos

• Egg yolk 4nos

• Corn flour 60gm

• Milk 70ml

• Cream fresh 225gms

• Sour cream 200gm

Method:

• In a medium mixer fitted with a paddle combine cream cheese, corn starch & sugar.

• Cream for some time until light & fluffy.

• Slowly add in the whole eggs & keep on creaming.

• Add the sour cream & finally add in the heavy cream.

• Cream for some more time.

• Arrange cookie crumb base cake mold or ring

• Strain the mixture & pour in well-greased cake molds.

• Bake at 160 C in a water bath for almost 1 hour.

• Cool down, demoded & refrigerate.

• Once the cake has cooled down garnish the top with strawberries.

• Brush boiled apricot glaze on top





Warm Chocolate Cake served with Vanilla ice cream

Ingredients

Quantity

Melting Chocolate Cake

Semi-Sweet Chocolate – 400gms

Butter-8each

Fresh Eggs- 160 gms

Sugar-113 gms

Flour-113 gms

Vanilla essence 1 cup

Method:

Step 1

• Melt chocolate and butter together (ensure butter and chocolate is melted together - do not melt chocolate first

• Do not overheat the chocolate - max tempering temperature to be 31’C).

Step 2

• Mix half of fresh eggs and sugar together whisk for few minutes, then add flour.

• Whisk for a few minutes and then add the balance fresh eggs.

Step 3

• Add the above egg mixture to the melted chocolate mixture.

• Pour 120gm of the mixture into each ramekin.

Step 4

• Bake on a water bath in the oven at 160 C° for 25to 35 minutes (ensure to cook on low temperature). if cook without water 200 c 10 to 12 minutes

Step 5

• Serve hot with vanilla ice cream

Garnish:

o Sweet Chocolate

o Chocolate Run Out (please see the steps for making Run out)

o Powder sugar.





Rainbow chocolate truffle balls

Ingredients

Dark chocolate -500gm

Heavy cream- 200gm

Liquid glucose- 10gm

Orange zest -1gm

Dark chocolate melted -100gm

Rainbow sprinkle -100gm

METHOD:

• Boil the cream and add chopped chocolate, mix well

• Remove from pan and strain well keep it for resting 6 hours in air-condition room

• Take truffle mixture make a ball each 15 gm

• Coated with melted dark chocolate and coated with rainbow sprinkle

• Arrange in plate enjoy your home-made chocolate truffle

(Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.)