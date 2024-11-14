Live
Celebrate Children’s Day with Delightful Treats
Make this Children’s Day unforgettable with homemade treats that kids will love! Indulge in the creamy goodness of strawberry cheesecake, warm chocolate cake with ice cream, and fun rainbow truffle balls
Celebrate Children’s Day with a delightful assortment of treats that are sure to make the day extra special! These recipes – Strawberry Cheesecake, Warm Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream, and Rainbow Chocolate Truffle Balls – are perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. Each one is easy to prepare at home and offers a unique combination of flavors that children and adults alike will enjoy. Whether it's the creamy richness of cheesecake, the warm decadence of chocolate cake, or the fun of rainbow-sprinkled truffles, these desserts will bring smiles to everyone. Enjoy a fun-filled Children’s Day with these delightful homemade treats!
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
For the cake Portions: 3 moulds
• Cream cheese 1kg
• Egg white 4nos
• Egg yolk 4nos
• Corn flour 60gm
• Milk 70ml
• Cream fresh 225gms
• Sour cream 200gm
Method:
• In a medium mixer fitted with a paddle combine cream cheese, corn starch & sugar.
• Cream for some time until light & fluffy.
• Slowly add in the whole eggs & keep on creaming.
• Add the sour cream & finally add in the heavy cream.
• Cream for some more time.
• Arrange cookie crumb base cake mold or ring
• Strain the mixture & pour in well-greased cake molds.
• Bake at 160 C in a water bath for almost 1 hour.
• Cool down, demoded & refrigerate.
• Once the cake has cooled down garnish the top with strawberries.
• Brush boiled apricot glaze on top
Warm Chocolate Cake served with Vanilla ice cream
Ingredients
Quantity
Melting Chocolate Cake
Semi-Sweet Chocolate – 400gms
Butter-8each
Fresh Eggs- 160 gms
Sugar-113 gms
Flour-113 gms
Vanilla essence 1 cup
Method:
Step 1
• Melt chocolate and butter together (ensure butter and chocolate is melted together - do not melt chocolate first
• Do not overheat the chocolate - max tempering temperature to be 31’C).
Step 2
• Mix half of fresh eggs and sugar together whisk for few minutes, then add flour.
• Whisk for a few minutes and then add the balance fresh eggs.
Step 3
• Add the above egg mixture to the melted chocolate mixture.
• Pour 120gm of the mixture into each ramekin.
Step 4
• Bake on a water bath in the oven at 160 C° for 25to 35 minutes (ensure to cook on low temperature). if cook without water 200 c 10 to 12 minutes
Step 5
• Serve hot with vanilla ice cream
Garnish:
o Sweet Chocolate
o Chocolate Run Out (please see the steps for making Run out)
o Powder sugar.
Rainbow chocolate truffle balls
Ingredients
Dark chocolate -500gm
Heavy cream- 200gm
Liquid glucose- 10gm
Orange zest -1gm
Dark chocolate melted -100gm
Rainbow sprinkle -100gm
METHOD:
• Boil the cream and add chopped chocolate, mix well
• Remove from pan and strain well keep it for resting 6 hours in air-condition room
• Take truffle mixture make a ball each 15 gm
• Coated with melted dark chocolate and coated with rainbow sprinkle
• Arrange in plate enjoy your home-made chocolate truffle
(Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.)