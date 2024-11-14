  • Menu
Celebrate Children’s Day with Delightful Treats

Celebrate Children’s Day with Delightful Treats
Highlights

Make this Children’s Day unforgettable with homemade treats that kids will love! Indulge in the creamy goodness of strawberry cheesecake, warm chocolate cake with ice cream, and fun rainbow truffle balls

Celebrate Children’s Day with a delightful assortment of treats that are sure to make the day extra special! These recipes – Strawberry Cheesecake, Warm Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream, and Rainbow Chocolate Truffle Balls – are perfect for adding a touch of sweetness to your celebrations. Each one is easy to prepare at home and offers a unique combination of flavors that children and adults alike will enjoy. Whether it's the creamy richness of cheesecake, the warm decadence of chocolate cake, or the fun of rainbow-sprinkled truffles, these desserts will bring smiles to everyone. Enjoy a fun-filled Children’s Day with these delightful homemade treats!


STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

For the cake Portions: 3 moulds

• Cream cheese 1kg

• Egg white 4nos

• Egg yolk 4nos

• Corn flour 60gm

• Milk 70ml

• Cream fresh 225gms

• Sour cream 200gm

Method:

• In a medium mixer fitted with a paddle combine cream cheese, corn starch & sugar.

• Cream for some time until light & fluffy.

• Slowly add in the whole eggs & keep on creaming.

• Add the sour cream & finally add in the heavy cream.

• Cream for some more time.

• Arrange cookie crumb base cake mold or ring

• Strain the mixture & pour in well-greased cake molds.

• Bake at 160 C in a water bath for almost 1 hour.

• Cool down, demoded & refrigerate.

• Once the cake has cooled down garnish the top with strawberries.

• Brush boiled apricot glaze on top


Warm Chocolate Cake served with Vanilla ice cream

Ingredients

Quantity

Melting Chocolate Cake

Semi-Sweet Chocolate – 400gms

Butter-8each

Fresh Eggs- 160 gms

Sugar-113 gms

Flour-113 gms

Vanilla essence 1 cup

Method:

Step 1

• Melt chocolate and butter together (ensure butter and chocolate is melted together - do not melt chocolate first

• Do not overheat the chocolate - max tempering temperature to be 31’C).

Step 2

• Mix half of fresh eggs and sugar together whisk for few minutes, then add flour.

• Whisk for a few minutes and then add the balance fresh eggs.

Step 3

• Add the above egg mixture to the melted chocolate mixture.

• Pour 120gm of the mixture into each ramekin.

Step 4

• Bake on a water bath in the oven at 160 C° for 25to 35 minutes (ensure to cook on low temperature). if cook without water 200 c 10 to 12 minutes

Step 5

• Serve hot with vanilla ice cream

Garnish:

o Sweet Chocolate

o Chocolate Run Out (please see the steps for making Run out)

o Powder sugar.


Rainbow chocolate truffle balls

Ingredients

Dark chocolate -500gm

Heavy cream- 200gm

Liquid glucose- 10gm

Orange zest -1gm

Dark chocolate melted -100gm

Rainbow sprinkle -100gm

METHOD:

• Boil the cream and add chopped chocolate, mix well

• Remove from pan and strain well keep it for resting 6 hours in air-condition room

• Take truffle mixture make a ball each 15 gm

• Coated with melted dark chocolate and coated with rainbow sprinkle

• Arrange in plate enjoy your home-made chocolate truffle

(Gopalasamy S, Speciality Chef, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd.)

