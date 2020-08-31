Celebrate your love for coconut and cocktails this World Coconut Day

Coconut is a tropical fruit, widely popular across the world, and a staple in certain Indian regions, making it a classic culinary favourite. Its roots are deeply embedded in Indian culture and it has formed an integral part of our lifestyle and traditions over the years. And so, it's no surprise, that the fruit has its own special day where it is celebrated on the 2nd of September every year.

Coconut cream, coconut milk, coconut fat or coconut water – coconut in any form can also serve as a flawless mixer for a cocktail! This year be your own bartender and try your hands at making a creamy coconut concoction for your at-home get-togethers. Asmani Subramanian, Brand Ambassador at Diageo India, recommends some lip-smacking coconut-based cocktails with Black & White Scotch Whisky. These cocktails are slightly sweet and hold their own as a perfect serve. They are also great accompaniments to light appetizers and bite-sized platters.

PINE BY ME

Glass: Highball





Ingredients:



60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

90 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice

10 ml Blue Curaçao

20 ml Coconut Syrup

10 ml Lime Juice

Garnish: Pineapple leaf and Coconut Slices

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a blender with ice

cubes and blend well.

Garnish with pineapple leaf and coconut slices and serve





(Image Credit: Chef Ranveer Brar)



BLACK & WHITE COCO FIZZ

Glass: Wine Glass or Highball

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

90 ml Coconut Water

20 ml Sweet Coconut Milk

20 ml Coconut Syrup

30 ml Soda

Cardamom Pod (optional)

Garnish: Pineapple Leaf or Hibiscus Flower

Method:

Add all the ingredients except the soda, in a shaker

Add a handful of ice cubes and shake well

Fine strain into a glass filled with ice cubes

Top with a splash of soda

Garnish with a hibiscus flower or dried coconut flakes and serve





COCO CACAO



Glass: Hot Chocolate Mug

Ingredients:

60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky

30 ml Sweet Coconut Milk

90 ml Hot Chocolate

Garnish: Coconut Chocolate or Dried Coconut Flakes

Method:

Prepare Hot Chocolate, add in the whisky and sweetened coconut milk (you can use unsweetened coconut milk too)

Mix well

Garnish with coconut chocolate or dried coconut flakes and serve





COCONUT OLD FASHIONED



Glass: Rock

Ingredients:

60 ml Coconut Fat Washed Black & White Scotch Whisky

20 ml Honey Syrup

2 dash of Bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist & 1 Star Anise or Dehydrated coconut Slice

Method:

Stir all the ingredients with ice cubes.

Fine strain into a chilled glass

Garnish with an orange twist and serve

Steps to make a coconut fat washed Black & White

Melt 120 ml of coconut oil if its hardened, cool it down and pour the liquid fat into a glass jar/ empty jam bottle

Add 500 ml of Black & White Scotch Whisky, put the lid on the jar and give it a nice shake

Leave it at room temperature for about 4 to 5 hours for the flavours to infuse, then put the jar in the freezer overnight

The next day, the fat would have solidified on top of the spirit. Using a knife, make a hole through the congealed fat and pour the spirit through a fine strainer lined with a cheesecloth. If required, fine strain again through a coffee filter to remove any left-over solids





Every sip of these cocktails will transport you to white sandy beaches and crystal blue waters from the comfort of your home.

