Celebrate your love for coconut and cocktails this World Coconut Day
Coconut is a tropical fruit, widely popular across the world, and a staple in certain Indian regions, making it a classic culinary favourite
Coconut is a tropical fruit, widely popular across the world, and a staple in certain Indian regions, making it a classic culinary favourite. Its roots are deeply embedded in Indian culture and it has formed an integral part of our lifestyle and traditions over the years. And so, it's no surprise, that the fruit has its own special day where it is celebrated on the 2nd of September every year.
Coconut cream, coconut milk, coconut fat or coconut water – coconut in any form can also serve as a flawless mixer for a cocktail! This year be your own bartender and try your hands at making a creamy coconut concoction for your at-home get-togethers. Asmani Subramanian, Brand Ambassador at Diageo India, recommends some lip-smacking coconut-based cocktails with Black & White Scotch Whisky. These cocktails are slightly sweet and hold their own as a perfect serve. They are also great accompaniments to light appetizers and bite-sized platters.
PINE BY ME
Glass: Highball
Ingredients:
60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky
90 ml Fresh Pineapple Juice
10 ml Blue Curaçao
20 ml Coconut Syrup
10 ml Lime Juice
Garnish: Pineapple leaf and Coconut Slices
Method:
Add all the ingredients in a blender with ice
cubes and blend well.
Garnish with pineapple leaf and coconut slices and serve
(Image Credit: Chef Ranveer Brar)
BLACK & WHITE COCO FIZZ
Glass: Wine Glass or Highball
Ingredients:
60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky
90 ml Coconut Water
20 ml Sweet Coconut Milk
20 ml Coconut Syrup
30 ml Soda
Cardamom Pod (optional)
Garnish: Pineapple Leaf or Hibiscus Flower
Method:
Add all the ingredients except the soda, in a shaker
Add a handful of ice cubes and shake well
Fine strain into a glass filled with ice cubes
Top with a splash of soda
Garnish with a hibiscus flower or dried coconut flakes and serve
COCO CACAO
Glass: Hot Chocolate Mug
Ingredients:
60 ml Black & White Scotch Whisky
30 ml Sweet Coconut Milk
90 ml Hot Chocolate
Garnish: Coconut Chocolate or Dried Coconut Flakes
Method:
Prepare Hot Chocolate, add in the whisky and sweetened coconut milk (you can use unsweetened coconut milk too)
Mix well
Garnish with coconut chocolate or dried coconut flakes and serve
COCONUT OLD FASHIONED
Glass: Rock
Ingredients:
60 ml Coconut Fat Washed Black & White Scotch Whisky
20 ml Honey Syrup
2 dash of Bitters
Garnish: Orange Twist & 1 Star Anise or Dehydrated coconut Slice
Method:
Stir all the ingredients with ice cubes.
Fine strain into a chilled glass
Garnish with an orange twist and serve
Steps to make a coconut fat washed Black & White
Melt 120 ml of coconut oil if its hardened, cool it down and pour the liquid fat into a glass jar/ empty jam bottle
Add 500 ml of Black & White Scotch Whisky, put the lid on the jar and give it a nice shake
Leave it at room temperature for about 4 to 5 hours for the flavours to infuse, then put the jar in the freezer overnight
The next day, the fat would have solidified on top of the spirit. Using a knife, make a hole through the congealed fat and pour the spirit through a fine strainer lined with a cheesecloth. If required, fine strain again through a coffee filter to remove any left-over solids
Every sip of these cocktails will transport you to white sandy beaches and crystal blue waters from the comfort of your home.