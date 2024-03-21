Chaitra Month 2024 List Of Festivals And Major Fasts

In the Hindu calendar, the month of Chaitra marks the beginning of the year, commencing with the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha. This period is particularly significant as it heralds Chaitra Navratri, starting from the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha. It's believed that Lord Ram was born during this auspicious time in Ayodhya. Additionally, the Sun transitions to Mesha (Aries) Sankranti during this month.

Chaitra encompasses several festivals and observances, including the celebration of Bhai Dooj of Holi on March 27th, Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi (Ganesh Chaturthi) and Shivaji Jayanti on March 28th, Good Friday on March 29th, and Rang Panchami on March 30th. This month also hosts Easter on March 31st.

As the month progresses, devotees observe Shitala Ashtami and Basoda on April 2nd, Paapmochani Ekadashi fast on April 5th, and Shani Pradosh Vrat on April 6th. Additionally, the first solar eclipse of the year coincides with Somvati Amavasya and Chaitra Amavasya on April 8th.

Chaitra Navratri commences on April 9th, along with Ghatasthapana and Maa Shail Putri Puja, coinciding with the Hindu New Year and Gudi Padwa. Other notable observances include Matsya Jayanti and Gangaur on April 11th, Chaitra Vinayak Chaturthi on April 12th, and the commencement of the Solar New Year, Aries Sankranti, and Vaisakhi on April 13th. Yamuna Chhath is observed on April 14th.

As the month progresses, devotees celebrate Ram Navami and Kamada Ekadashi fast on April 17th and April 18th respectively. Vaman Dwadashi is observed on April 20th, followed by Ravi Pradosh Vrat and Mahavir Jayanti on April 21st. The month concludes with Chaitra Purnima Vrat on April 23rd and Chaitra Purnima bath and donation on April 24th.

This month holds immense spiritual significance, marked by various festivals and observances that bring devotees together in prayer, fasting, and celebration.