Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 5: Maa Skandamata - Rituals, Significance, and Auspicious Timings
Maa Skandamata is the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. "Skanda" refers to Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, making Maa Skandamata the divine mother of Kartikeya.
Significance of Maa Skandamata
Maa Skandamata symbolizes maternal love, protection, and prosperity. She holds her son Kartikeya on her lap and is depicted with four arms, riding a lion. The lotus in her hands signifies purity and beauty.
Association with Heart Chakra
Maa Skandamata is associated with the heart chakra, representing love, compassion, and understanding. Devotees seek her blessings for wisdom, protection, and success.
Day 5 Details: Date, Timing, and Auspicious Muhurat
Chaitra Navratri Day 5 falls on April 13, 2024. The auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang are as follows:
• Panchami Tithi: Until 12:04 pm
• Chaitra Shukla Panchami begins: April 12, 1:11 pm
• Chaitra Shukla Panchami ends: April 13, 12:04 pm
• Brahma Muhurat: 4:28 am to 5:13 am
• Vijaya Muhurat: 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm
• Ravi Yoga: 5:58 am to 9:15 pm
Day 5 Colour, Puja Vidhi, and Rituals
The recommended colour for Day 5 is Slate Gray. Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and clean the idol or picture of Maa Skandamata with Gangajal before placing it in the puja area.
Puja Samagri and Offerings
During the puja, offerings include Gandham (sandalwood paste), Pushpam (flowers), Deepam (lamp), Sugandham (fragrance), and Naivedyam (food offerings). Fruits, particularly bananas and six cardamoms, are also offered.
Recommended Puja Time
Performing the puja during Brahma Muhurta (early morning) is considered auspicious. Devotees should bathe, wear clean clothes, and offer flowers and bhog to the Goddess.
Alternative Offering
If banana prasad is unavailable, Batashe Ka Prasad (sugar candy) can be offered.
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Day 5 - Mantra and Devotional Hymns
• Puja Mantra "Om Devi Skanda Matayai Namah."
• Prathana (Prayer) "Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvay Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini."
• Stuti (Hymn) "Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah."
This comprehensive guide provides insights into the significance of Maa Skandamata, rituals for Chaitra Navratri Day 5, auspicious timings, and the devotional practices associated with this auspicious occasion.