Cheti Chand 2025: Date, Significance, and Sindhi New Year Celebrations

Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year and the birth anniversary of Jhulelal, will be observed on Sunday, March 30, 2025. As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious muhurat starts at 6:38 PM and ends at 7:45 PM. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 4:27 PM on March 29 and ends at 12:49 PM on March 30.

Historical Significance of Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand is deeply rooted in Sindhi history and culture. According to legends, a tyrant ruler, Mirkhshah, forced Hindus in Sindh to convert to Islam. Seeking divine intervention, Sindhi Hindus prayed to Lord Varuna, the Hindu god of water, for 40 days along the Indus River. On the 40th day, they received a prophecy about a divine child’s birth in Nasarpur to rescue them.

The child, Udaichand, was born to Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano. A miraculous event where his cradle began rocking on its own led people to call him Jhulelal. Despite multiple attempts, Mirkhshah failed to harm Jhulelal and ultimately surrendered, leading to the preservation of Sindhi culture and faith.

Religious and Cultural Importance

Cheti Chand symbolizes victory over oppression and is a day to honor Jhulelal and Lord Varuna. Sindhis observe a 40-day prayer period known as Chaliho, expressing gratitude for divine protection. On this day, they fast, make offerings, and conduct religious ceremonies.

Traditional Rituals and Celebrations

Celebrations include prayers near water bodies such as rivers and lakes, where devotees perform Jyot Jagan (lighting a special wheat flour lamp with five wicks). The ritual of Behrana Sahib involves offering an oil lamp, fruits, sugar, cardamom, and Akho to the deity. Families come together to offer prayers, sing devotional songs, and share festive meals.

Cheti Chand is a time for the Sindhi community to come together, celebrate their heritage, and seek divine blessings for prosperity and well-being.