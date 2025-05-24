Choosing the Best Natural Probiotic for Gut Health

As temperatures rise, staying hydrated and maintaining a healthy digestive system becomes a priority. Fermented drinks like buttermilk and kanji are gaining popularity as natural, homemade alternatives to commercial probiotic beverages. Free from added sugars and preservatives, these traditional Indian drinks are rich in probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals — making them ideal for supporting gut health, boosting immunity, and staying energized throughout the summer.

This article compares buttermilk and kanji to help you decide which fermented drink best suits your gut health needs.

Buttermilk: A Cooling Probiotic Powerhouse

Buttermilk, or chaas, is a staple summer drink in many Indian households. Made by churning curd or yogurt and blending it with water, spices, and herbs, buttermilk is naturally low in calories and high in probiotics. These good bacteria support digestive health by:

Promoting healthy gut flora

Reducing bloating and constipation

Improving digestion and nutrient absorption

Replenishing lost fluids and electrolytes

Thanks to its cooling properties, buttermilk not only aids digestion but also prevents dehydration, making it a go-to drink during hot weather.

Kanji: A Fermented Detox Drink

Kanji is a lesser-known but powerful fermented beverage from North India, traditionally made using black carrots, beetroot, mustard seeds, and spices. This drink undergoes a 3–4-day fermentation process in ceramic jars under sunlight, resulting in its signature deep purple colour and tangy flavour.

Kanji’s benefits include:

Supporting gut microbiome balance

Aiding digestion and reducing bloating

Flushing toxins and supporting liver function

Providing antioxidants for skin and immune health

Its natural fermentation boosts the body’s ability to detox, making it a great addition to a summer wellness routine.

Buttermilk vs Kanji: Which One Is Better for Gut Health?

Both drinks offer impressive gut-friendly properties. However, buttermilk has a slight edge when it comes to promoting digestive health due to its higher concentration of beneficial bacteria. It's also widely accessible and versatile for daily consumption.

On the other hand, kanji stands out for its detoxifying and antioxidant-rich profile, offering added benefits for skin health and immunity.

Whether you choose buttermilk or kanji, both are excellent fermented drinks that support gut health naturally. Your choice can depend on personal taste, health goals, or seasonal preferences. Ideally, incorporating both into your routine can offer a wider spectrum of health benefits — keeping your gut balanced, body refreshed, and digestion in check all summer long.