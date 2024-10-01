Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, Successfully Treats Two Rare Caesarean Scar Ectopic Pregnancy with Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery

The Gynaecology Department at Citizens Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad successfully treated a 29-year-old, diagnosed with a rare and complex Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancy. The patient presented with abdominal pain and abnormal vaginal bleeding for two days. Upon diagnosis, she was found to have an ectopic pregnancy growing in the scar from her previous caesarean section, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

Under the expert care of Dr Jyoti Kankanala, Obstetrics & Gynaecologist, the patient underwent a laparoscopic scar ectopic excision and repair. "Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancies are extremely rare, occurring in less than 1% of all ectopic pregnancies," said Dr Kankanala. "If left untreated, this condition can lead to uterine rupture, excessive bleeding, and in rare cases, the need for a hysterectomy (a surgery to remove a woman’s uterus). Fortunately, laparoscopic surgery allowed us to remove the ectopic tissue and repair the uterine defect, preserving the patient's chances of having children in the future."

The patient responded well to the surgery, experiencing no pain post-operatively and having passed both urine and stool. She remains stable, with no signs of infection or further complications.

Although the procedure successfully removed the ectopic tissue, Dr Kankanala emphasized the importance of continued monitoring for potential recurrence or other complications. "The risk of recurrence cannot be predicted, nor can irregular bleeding post-surgery be entirely ruled out, though we do not anticipate further issues related to this procedure," she added.

Harish Trivedi, CEO of CTSI - South Asia, highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis and advanced surgical interventions in such cases. "Our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art medical care is exemplified by the expertise displayed in managing this rare case. The dedication of our medical teams ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care, especially in critical, high-risk situations."

Dr Prabhakar P., RCOO, Citizens Specialty Hospital, said, "This case highlights the exceptional skill of our medical team and the cutting-edge technology we use. Laparoscopic procedures are becoming crucial for handling complex cases like Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancies. These advanced techniques allow us to address such intricate conditions with precision and care, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients."

Ectopic pregnancies occur in approximately 1-2% of all pregnancies globally. Of these, Caesarean scar ectopic pregnancies are rare, comprising only a small fraction. However, the incidence of such cases has risen over the past decade due to increased caesarean deliveries. Early detection and surgical management are crucial, as untreated cases can lead to severe complications, including rupture, hemorrhage, and even maternal mortality.



