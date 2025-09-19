Curd vs Yoghurt: Surprising Differences You Didn’t Know and the Healthier Pick for Your Diet

Curd and yoghurt are staples in many Indian households, often used interchangeably in everyday meals—from cooling raitas to marinades for meat and vegetables. While they share a creamy texture and a reputation for being healthy, the two dairy products are not the same. Their preparation, type of bacterial cultures, and nutritional benefits differ in ways that can influence your health choices.

How They’re Made

Curd is a familiar homemade product in Indian kitchens. Traditionally, it is prepared by adding a natural acidic agent such as lemon juice or a spoonful of existing curd to warm milk, allowing it to set naturally. Yoghurt, on the other hand, is a more controlled product. It is prepared by fermenting milk with specific bacterial strains under regulated conditions and temperatures, giving it a smoother texture and standardized taste.

Bacterial Content

Both curd and yoghurt are valued for their probiotic properties, but yoghurt generally has a higher concentration of beneficial bacteria. This is because it undergoes a longer fermentation process designed to maximize bacterial activity. Yoghurt’s consistency also makes it easier to store and consume in a standardized way compared to homemade curd.

Types of Bacteria

Curd develops lactobacillus bacteria naturally during fermentation, depending on the method and ingredients used. Yoghurt, however, is inoculated with specific bacterial strains, most commonly Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. These carefully chosen cultures not only enhance flavour but also ensure consistent probiotic benefits.

Nutritional Comparison

Both curd and yoghurt are nutrient-rich, offering proteins, calcium, and essential vitamins. Curd is often praised for its wholesome balance of proteins and fats, making it a traditional comfort food with multiple uses in Indian cuisine. Yoghurt, especially Greek yoghurt, is higher in protein and often fortified with additional vitamins and minerals, making it a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers worldwide.

However, lactose content marks a key difference. Curd retains more lactose, making it unsuitable for those who are lactose intolerant. Yoghurt, due to its specific fermentation process, contains less lactose and is easier to digest, especially Greek yoghurt, which is widely recommended for lactose-sensitive individuals.

Which Is Healthier?

Both curd and yoghurt have their own set of health benefits. Curd strengthens bones, improves digestion, and provides a natural cooling effect, while yoghurt supports gut health, boosts immunity, and serves as a versatile protein source. For most people, yoghurt may offer greater probiotic and digestive benefits, but curd holds its place as a natural, wholesome choice deeply rooted in tradition.

Ultimately, the choice between curd and yoghurt depends on personal health goals and dietary needs. If you’re lactose intolerant or looking for higher probiotics, yoghurt—especially Greek yoghurt—might be the better pick. But if you want a natural, homemade option, curd remains an unmatched classic in Indian kitchens.