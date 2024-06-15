Dad’s Day Delights:7 Gifts to make Father’s Day Shine

Father's Day is just around the corner, and it's the perfect time to show appreciation to the special dads in our lives. If you're on the lookout for thoughtful and unique gifts to make your dad's day extra special, you're in the right place. Dive into our curated list of gift ideas that are sure to bring a smile to your dad's face this Father's Day. Let's make it a celebration to remember!

1.Dr. Batra’s PRO+ Active Fresh Deo For Men

This Father’s Day, elevate your gifting game with Dr. Batra’s PRO+ Active Fresh Deo For Men.It is designed to unleash a refreshing and invigorating scent that energises your senses. Its advanced formula ensures that the refreshing scent lingers for hours, keeping one feeling and smelling great from morning till night.It’s free from harsh chemicals, this deo for tough fathers is gentle on their skin and tougher on odour.Whether it's a busy day at work, an intense workout session, or a night out with friends or family, our father’s deserve as much love and care and since they raise us well with all their sweat and toil,let’s make sure they smell fresh always and make the day memorable with them.

Price- INR 219/- Only





Website Link-https://products.drbatras.com/products/dr-batras-pro-active-fresh-deodorant-for-men-unleash-a-refreshing-scent-with-long-lasting-effect-150-ml



2.Cricut Joy

Treat your dad to the ultimate Father’s Day gift with the versatile Cricut Machine.This innovative tool opens up a world of possibilities for creating personalised gifts, stylish home décor, charming indoor decals, eye-catching wall signs, custom drinkware, and much more. Crafted with durability in mind, this sturdy machine effortlessly cuts through an array of materials, from delicate paper and iron-on to plush felt and lightweight leather. Its convenient built-in Bluetooth functionality enables wireless cutting, writing, and scoring, while the Cricut Design Space online software, accessible via iPad app, computer, tablet, or smartphone, empowers you to unleash your creativity with ease. Give your dad the gift of endless crafting possibilities with the Cricut Machine this Father’s Day.

Price- INR 16,799/- Only





Website Link-https://www.amazon.in/Cricut-Joy-Machine-Portable-Personalized/dp/B084LMTR98?th=1



3.Shayan Night Therapy Souffle

For father’s with a hard exterior and a soft soul,give them the gift of Shayan’s exotic skin Night Therapy Souffle.This luxurious 50g jar is packed with the finest natural ingredients to restore, revive, and rejuvenate their complexion while they sleep.Our father’s toil hard and deal with excessive stress,Shayan’s Night Therapy Souffle will be their secret weapon for de stressing their skin and giving them overall calmness.Gift your father a sweet self care day by massaging the rich, whipped texture into their clean skin before bed and let the potent botanicals work their restorative powers overnight to give your father a skin as clear and smooth as their heart.

Price- INR 1,199/- Only





Website Link-https://ameorganic.com/products/best-night-cream-for-face



4.Oziva Daily Men’s Multivitamin

Give your dad the gift of health this Father’s Day with Oziva Daily Men’s Multi. It helps meet daily nutrient needs, improves energy with herbs like Ashwagandha and Safed Musli, and supports brain health with Arkara and Choline. Vitamins C, D3, K2 MK-7, and E enhance immunity. Plus, it’s gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, with no artificial sweeteners or sugar. Show your dad you care about his health and vitality.

Price- INR 499/- Only





Website Link-https://www.oziva.in/products/oziva-daily-men-s-multi-tablets-with-23-multivitamins-minerals-ashwagandha-akarkara-choline-for-daily-stamina-energy-immunity-60-veg-tablets?variant



5.Evolv 28

Give the gift of Evolv28 this Father’s Day, a revolutionary wearable designed to enhance both mental well-being and physical health. Its feather-light construction envelops users in effortless tranquility, improving sleep quality, reducing stress, and fostering a harmonious work-life balance tailored to individual preferences.More than just an accessory, Evolv28 empowers users to unlock their true potential. Cultivate life-affirming practices, nurture mindfulness, and sharpen concentration while experiencing heightened moods and emotional well-being. With Evolv28, you can break free from dependence on medications or supplements for chronic ailments.This Father’s Day, give the gift of Evolv28 and help your loved one embark on a journey toward holistic wellness and self-discovery.

Price- INR 19,999/- Only





Website Link-https://www.evolv28.com/product/evolv-28-pro/



6.Livpure Regal Mattress

This Father’s Day, show your love and care by giving your mother the ultimate luxury and comfort with Livpure’s Regal Latex + Ortho HR Foam Mattress.Crafted with a premium high quality Bamboo fabric removable cover which is soft to touch and easy to wash.embedded in the foam layer, Biocrystals is a perfect blend of 16 healing crystals that will gift your father the perfect present of a sound and comfort sleep.Regal mattress has LuxeX Technology which is designed to cradle the heavy parts of the body and provide luxury comfort.Our Father’s work so hard for us during the day, gift them their well deserved cosy sleep with the Regal mattress.

Price- INR 11,899/- Only





Website Link-https://livpure.com/products/regal



7.Neck Pillow By Century Mattress

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the unparalleled love and countless sacrifices of fathers worldwide. As we honor the nurturing fathers who have shaped our lives, what better way to express our gratitude than with a thoughtful gift? For the hardworking and protective dads who are always on the go, the Sleepables Neck Pillow by Centuary Mattress makes for the perfect present. Crafted with memory foam and designed to provide optimal neck support, this pillow offers relief from the strains of frequent travel. Whether he’s catching a quick nap between meetings or unwinding during a long journey, this neck pillow ensures that our fathers can rest comfortably and wake up refreshed. Give the gift of comfort and relaxation this Father’s Day with the Sleepables Neck Pillow by Centuary Mattress.

Price- INR 754/- Only





Website Link-https://www.centuaryindia.com/accessories/neck-pillow/



Our curated list of gifts will make sure your father’s receive as much nurturing and care as they give you and hence make this Father’s Day a really memorable one.