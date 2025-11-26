Delhi’s best December events guide

There is something about attending events in Delhi during December, it’s a different emotion altogether. While many would not leave their cosy blankets during the season, a lot of people step out to enjoy the climate. A cherry on the cake is Christmas and New Year spirits which are always high in the air.

December being the last month of the year is all about living it to the fullest, be it chilling with friends, partying, attending social events. Delhi is offering a plethora of event options to close the year 2025 with fun filled memories with your friends, families and pets.

PET FED

Pet Fed India’s most loved pet festival is back to make your winter even more pawsome! Now celebrating its 11th year, the festival continues to honor the beautiful bond between pets and their families. Recognized by the Limca Book of Records as India’s Biggest Pet Carnival, Pet Fed has become a nationwide celebration of furry friendships and pet love

Date: 13th & 14th December 2025

Venue: NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

Time: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Ticket Cost: ₹699/-

Comic Con

Bigger, bolder, and better than ever! Dive into a weekend packed with celebrity sessions, exclusive merch, jaw-dropping cosplay, and everything pop culture. Whether you're into anime, comics, gaming, or just good vibes - this is where your fandom comes to life.

Date: 5th to 7th December 2025

Venue: NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi

Time: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Ticket Cost: ₹899/-

The Grub Fest

The Grub Fest is India’s biggest celebration of food, music, and culture bringing together top restaurants, live performances, and immersive brand experiences for the ultimate weekend vibe. Come eat, sip, dance, and live the Grub life.

Date: 6th & 7th December 2025

Venue: JLN Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Ticket Cost: ₹799/-

A.R. Rahman - Harmony of Hearts

Delhi’s most awaited musical night is here. Harmony of Hearts, a soul-stirring experience by A.R. Rahman, Grammy & Academy Award-winner, and Dadasaheb Phalke Artist of the Year. It’s a celebration of rhythm, faith and timeless artistry.

Date: 20th December 2025

Venue: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket Cost: ₹2000/-

Sunidhi Chauhan - I Am Home India Tour

When Sunidhi hits the stage, the vibe flips. Lights drop. Bass hits. The crowd loses it. No filters. No fluff. Just pure, electric energy. This December, she’s back louder, bolder, and unapologetically Sunidhi. A tour built differently: bigger sound, tighter groove, and a setlist that’s straight fire.

Date: 27th December 2025

Venue: JLN Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket Cost: ₹999/-