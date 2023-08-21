Dr Naveen Salins Appointed as Commissioner of the Lancet Commission to Lead Study on the Humanitarian Crisis

The Lancet Commission has proudly announced the appointment of Dr Naveen Salins as their new Commissioner. Dr Salins, known for his exceptional contributions to the field of Palliative Medicine and Cancer Care, will spearhead a comprehensive study addressing the humanitarian crisis of cancer in low-resource regions across the globe. The commission has a distinguished body of experts hailing from Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and Oceania as its members.

The Lancet Commission will convene its inaugural meeting in London from November 15-17, 2023, followed by a subsequent gathering in Toronto in 2024. Over the next two years (2023-2025), Dr Salins and his esteemed team will diligently analyse the underlying factors contributing to the disparity between the biomedical and humanitarian aspects of cancer care. Their mission encompasses devising strategic approaches to rectify this imbalance while examining the intricate interplay of political economy, value systems, and commercial drivers that impact resource allocation for cancer research, education, and clinical care.

As a Professor and Head of the Palliative Medicine Department at Kasturba Medical College Manipal, Coordinator of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre, and Associate Dean of Research, Dr Salins brings a wealth of expertise and experience to this critical endeavour. His recent receipt of the prestigious international palliative care award from the European Association of Palliative at Rotterdam, Netherlands, underscores his immense clinical impact of research in the field.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in addressing the global health burden imposed by cancer and presents a unique opportunity for India to lead and guide international efforts in mitigating the suffering caused by this debilitating disease. His leadership and the collective efforts of the Lancet Commission are poised to significantly influence international health policies concerning cancer care, resource allocation, and the alleviation of financial strains associated with cancer treatment.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Dr MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, congratulates Dr Naveen Salins on this remarkable achievement. Dr Padmaraj Hegde, Dean of Kasturba Medical College, commends Dr Salins for his dedication and expertise in advancing cancer care and research. He is confident that Dr Salins's role as the Commissioner of the Lancet Commission will yield transformative outcomes in the field of cancer care and beyond.