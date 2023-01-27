Dragon Fruit: Nature's Vitamin C Booster for Immune Support

Dragon fruit, also known as Honolulu Queen, is a tropical fruit that can be beneficial for diabetics due to its low glycemic index (GI) score and rich nutrient profile. Studies have found that consuming dragon fruit can help lower blood sugar levels in people with pre-diabetes and borderline diabetes. However, it may not have the same effect in people with Type-2 diabetes. It's important to note that while dragon fruit can be a healthy addition to a diabetic's diet, it should be consumed in moderation and in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.

Dragon fruit is a cactus species native to the Americas and is also popular in Asian countries like Thailand, where it's known as pitaya. It's a highly nutritious fruit that has been found to have anti-diabetic effects by regenerating pancreatic beta cells and reducing obesity risks. The fruit can be consumed in any color- red, white, pink, and yellow, as they all are good for prediabetics. It's also a great source of antioxidants that help combat free radicals, which are known to cause oxidative stress in people with diabetes.