Dubai's New Hindu Temple Is All Set For Visitors

The grand opening of the new Hindu temple in Dubai was scheduled on Tuesday, October 4. On September 1, thousands of tourists were given the opportunity to view the interior of the white marble temple at its soft opening.



Raju Shroff, one of the temple's trustees, reported that they are conducting the official opening ceremony of the Hindu Temple Dubai tomorrow evening and he thanked to the generosity of the UAE's Rulers and the Community Development Authority (CDA).



The chief guest will be Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the honoree will be Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. According to Shroff, there were other visitors and representatives from the CDA.

The Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and other churches may be found in Jebel Ali's "Worship Village," where the temple is situated. The administration launched a QR-code related appointment booking system via the website of the Hindu temple Dubai for the grand launch of the temple on September 1.

Worshippers and other visitors were subsequently permitted admission to the temple, which welcomes members of all religions, to witness the 16 deities, the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, and other interior works. Since then, tens of thousands of UAE citizens have seen the temple for the first time.

As can be seen in the pictures, the temple has two levels in terms of architectural. The majority of the deities are installed in a primary prayer hall, which includes a sizable 3D-printed pink lotus spreading around the dome.

According to its website, the temple will also provide a digital library, in-person and online vedic language classes, and a variety of value-based and awareness-raising programmes. Additionally, it will provide medical and educational assistance to individuals in need as part of its outreach initiative. Starting on October 5 the temple will be open every day from 6.30am until 8.30pm. According to the temple website, Aarti, or special prayers, will be held every day at 7.30 p.m. To avoid long lines, online reservations via hindutempledubai.com are advised.