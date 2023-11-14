Early Bath To Donations, What You Should Do To Seek The Blessings Of God Solsa

Chhath Puja celebrations are about to begin. The festivities of this auspicious occasion will begin with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. Nahay Khay will fall on November 17, 2023 and the day of worship, known as Kharna, will be celebrated on November 20. This festival is mainly celebrated in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and some parts of Nepal.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to worshiping the Sun God, Surya. According to belief, the Sun is the source of life and energy and devotees pray to God for the well-being of the family, especially children. On the main day of worship, devotees prepare Satvik Kaddu Bhaat with pulses and serve it as bhog to the deity. During Chhath Puja celebrations, devotees fast and offer Arghya to the Sun God and Chhathi Mata.

According to astrology, if one takes some steps, he will be able to seek the blessing of Chhathi Mata. This year Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 19. The four-day fast and celebrations will begin on November 17 with Nahay Khay. The festival will conclude on November 20 with the Arghya rising sun.

According to the astrologer's instructions for the Chhath festival, followers are advised to wake up early, take bath and sit facing east. Subsequently, they must spread a white cloth, place an image of the Sun God on it and participate in the worship ritual known as Panchopachar. This involves offering sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, a lighted lamp and Naivedya (food offerings) to the deity. Additionally, devotees are encouraged to present jaggery as an offering. The astrologer highlights the importance of using red flowers in homage to the Sun God. In addition, practitioners must recite the Surya mantra while using a Rudraksha rosary.

The day of Chhath festival, just after bathing in the morning, offer Arghya to the Sun God and jaggery and rice to the water for Arghya. To please the Lord even more, on this day one should eat cooked rice mixed with jaggery and milk.

Finally, donating something will please the Sun God.

By donating this, your wish will come true. A copper coin or a piece of metal can be offered in the flowing water to reduce Surya Dosha. Also, wheat and jaggery can be donated by tying them with the red cloth.