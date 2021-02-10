Embrace healthier lifestyle in times of pandemic

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, as people around the world, and India in particular, adjust to the new concept of normal, Almond Board of California, hosted a session around 'the importance of ensuring family health and nutrition amidst a pandemic'. The discussion focused on the current health situation in the country and highlighted preventive measures families can include within their daily diets and lifestyles. The session was moderated by actor & show host, Sharmila Kasala and featured celebrity fitness expert & trainer Kiran Dembla as well as Sheela Krishnaswamy, nutrition and wellness consultant.

As several people continue to work from home and children attend virtual classes, a sudden shift has been noticed in the family routine which has further resulted in chaotic and inconsistent schedules. This includes a mix of erratic meals, higher screen time, lack of physical activity, anxiety, stress, and an overreliance on snacking due to easy access and boredom. Addressing these issues through the session, Kiran and Sheela, focused on three areas of health - proper nutrition and dietary habits, the need to incorporate regular exercise, and the importance of self-care during these challenging times.

Through the session, the guests also highlighted the importance of mindful snacking and urged families across the city to inculcate healthy snacking routines within their diets. Both guests also shared anecdotes and examples from their personal lives, as well as suggestions for dietary and lifestyle adjustments that families can make to better support their health, immunity and boost overall well-being.

Talking about the need to focus on improving immunity by consuming nutrients that support it, Kiran Dembla said, "The past year has been a unique one which has made many of us realize the true value of life. As a mother and wife, I feel it's my responsibility to undertake adequate preventive measures that can help in maintaining my family's safety and good health. For this, I rely on almonds as they are known to contain the immunity supporting nutrient zinc, which plays an important role in growth, development, and the maintenance of immune function. I make sure to keep almonds in the house at all times and ensure that each family member eats at least a handful every day. This is something I have been doing for several years now, and urge other families to do so as well."

Awareness of good food choices and snacking habits is key to leading a healthy lifestyle, especially now when the world around us is changing rapidly. Make sure to focus on consuming balanced and nutrient-rich diets including a handful of almonds, as they contain several nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. which, in the long run, will aid in overall health and well-being. But besides this, it's also pertinent to stay fit by incorporating some form of physical exercise into the routine, and also maintaining a positive attitude while adjusting to these unprecedented times.

During the session, Sheela Krishnaswamy, said, "The ongoing pandemic has highlighted more than ever the need for right nutrition amongst Indian families. Many Indians suffer from ailments such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes and obesity, and in many cases, these existing co-morbidities have led to fatalities in Covid19 patients. Whether you are suffering from one of the aforementioned ailments, or are at risk, be sure to include nuts like almonds in your family and your daily diet as they are nutrient-rich and add to the body's overall health. Besides this, almonds also contain copper, folate, iron, and vitamin E, nutrients that are known to contribute to supporting immune function. So be sure to include a handful of almonds to the diet every day!"

As most of us spend a large part of our time during these times, it is important to reevaluate the family's nutrition and lifestyle choices and make the necessary revisions that can add value to every member's heath. By making small dietary and lifestyle changes like incorporating nutritious foods including a handful of almonds everyday and exercising regularly, families across India can make a healthy difference to their lives and strengthen their immunity while taking relevant precautions to keep themselves safe from the ongoing outbreak.