'Emotionally it was quite challenging playing Karna'

Playing Karna – a character with myriad emotions is quite a challenge. Aham Sharma seems to have nailed this as he got into the skin of the character in the Mahabharat serial made in 2013 and being televised for the second time on television this year. His portrayal of Karna fetched him the "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" in the Indian Telly Awards in 2014. Having done some films (Blue Oranges, Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai, Karle Pyaar Karle, 1962, My Country Land ) too Aham has played different characters in other serials he has acted in subsequently like Chand ke paar chalo, Bairi Piya, Manmarziyaan, Super cops vs Supervillains, Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gatha, Brahmarakshas to name a few. Passionate about acting, Aham quit his software job to be under the arc lights. In this interview, he throws light on his life and career.

RADHIKA RAJAMANI

You studied engineering and then decided to be an actor. How and why did you do so?

I come from a middle class family. In my college days I realised I wanted to be an actor. I was sure I will not be happy and satisfied doing a 9 to 5 job. From my college days I felt this is something I want to pursue. It took me some time to make sure I am good enough to go ahead. I tried watching films and I tried to learn and check myself whichever way I was suitable or not. I knew I had to complete my studies and make sure I secure a job for myself so that my family won't get worried. I did a diploma course in Advanced Computing (DAC) from the Ministry of Information Technology. It was a prestigious course that time. It was good enough to launch me in software development field. I got a job in IT and that's how I landed up in Mumbai. Here I was working and simultaneously started training attending acting workshops. I auditioned for projects and got my first break and that's when I quit my job and got into acting field.

Did you ever act in any play during your school or college days?

I did a basic workshop in which I had to perform few scenes. I did an amateur play. I did a few plays when I came to Mumbai. I won awards also for my performances. That kind of gave me the confidence.

When you took the decision to act were your parents very supportive of it?

I auditioned and I got selected. They got to know only when they watched the promo of my serial on TV. One of my family members told my father I am watching Aham on TV acting. My father called me and asked me if I wanted to go ahead with it. I said it's a good option for me and this is what I want to do.

Normally middle class families are apprehensive when their children take to acting...

Yes. I must add I hail from a small village which is Patna district. It was a big dream for me and I could do it.

Once everything fell in place did your parents stand with you?

Yes. My father is a teacher. He is retired now. He never asked me. He kind of understood me so well or he had immense faith that his son will do something meaningful in his life. He never asked me how I was faring in my exams. I would tell him but he never pressed anything upon me. I remember he didn't even ask me how much salary I was getting from my first job. He said I don't see any reason to ask you. I am really blessed to have a father like him. I lost my mother long time ago. But both parents were loving and supportive in whatever way they could.

You acted in quite a few serials after your debut Chand ke paar chalo. There were Bairi piya, Super cops vs Supervillains, Manmarziyaan, Brahmarakshas to name a few. What was your experience of doing them and did you hone your acting skills with each serial?

Before Chand ke paar chalo I had auditioned for a film Blue Oranges with accomplished actors like Rajit Kapur, Harsh Chhaya. It got delayed. In the meantime I had auditioned for the serial Chand ke paar chalo. I had also quit my job. I signed the serial. Later on the producer and director of Blue Oranges approached me. So I was doing both film and serial at the same time. Sometimes the shooting dates also clashed and I ended up shooting 36 hours, two days at a go. I remember one week went like going from one set to the other. I was really raw, new. But it was good learning and great experience. After Blue Oranges released, people liked my performance I was also in talks with some other films. I wanted to give Chand ke paar chalo a break because a film was to happen. I found working in films fulfilling (with all respect to all departments of tv also. Whatever I am is because of TV. I hold all mediums in high regard) – film gives you more time to prepare. The content in film is crisp. It gives the freedom to explore. But the films which were to happen got shelved or delayed. I needed roles to stay afloat and earn also so I did a few serials. Then I did another film Karle Pyaar Karle which was produced by Suneel Darshan.

With each serial did you feel you are honing your acting skills?

When you are away from work and you constantly aspire to be a better actor you want to work on your craft, you want to hone your skill. You watch, you interact with people. I have been doing workshops all along whenever I get time. I look to do something which will make me reach the next level, be better at what I do. That journey has always been there. It never stopped.

How were you chosen to play Karna?

I was shooting for the film Karle Pyaar Karle. I had just come back from Bangkok. I got a call that they wanted to test me for Karna. I knew the story of the Mahabharat and I knew this character. I could relate to the character – knew the depth which this character had. He is a larger than life character but at the same time he had human qualities. He is human before he is a warrior. He had undergone so much in his life. I was fascinated by it. When they approached me I asked are you sure you want to cast me. I imagined the character to be very powerful – a lot more stronger personality than I am. I double checked with them. Physically also he was very powerful. Though I am fit as I do martial arts I am physically lean and athletic. I am not big. They told me you fit the bill. I said okay. In terms of performance I had no doubt about it. So I auditioned and they liked me. Then I re-auditioned with the get-up and everything else. Since they liked my performance I was on board. I had a month and a half of time. I started working out.

What is the kind of preparation you went through to play the character? Did you read more about him? Did you see the earlier Mahabharat? Did you do anything else?

When I was sure I was on board my preparation began. I read whatever I could, I talked to the writers. I spoke to Siddharthji to understand what his vision was about the character. I read the authentic Mahabharat from the Gita Press and many other books including that of Devdutt Pattnaik who was the consultant for the show. I wanted to understand all the versions and how people looked at Karna. Reading those books really helped me. When you play a character it is important you become one with it. That's when you start believing, behaving and become that character. In Karna I could explore so many things. Whatever happened to Karna I could relate to, feel everything. So I was ready after a month and half to start shooting. The biggest challenge for me was to become bigger in size.

In terms of learning archery, horse riding did you go through those lessons as well.

I was cast at the end. The rest of the cast was already on board long ago. They went through all the training. Thankfully for me I was already trained in martial arts. I knew how to use weapons. I knew horse riding but I was not fluent in it. I was ready to play a warrior in a way. Like I said earlier the challenge was to look big. The person who played Bheem was 6 ft 8 inches. I had to make him feel I could thrash him. I had to stand next to Duryodhan who is 6 ft 4 inches and tell him I have to protect you. That was the challenge. I tried to become as big as I could.

The character is a 'super hero' but not treated as one. Karna is self-made but always at the receiving end facing social ostracism. He is called suta putra. How did you work towards this?

It's an actor's job to portray a role. You bridge the gap between yourself and the character. You can dig deeper into the character. This is what you do and you get paid for. These are characters known to people. Almost everything is known about them. So you cannot go wrong. Like I said I read many and books and kept discussing with Siddharthji. I would bother him, call him, ask whatever came to my mind. An actor, creative director, director have to all be on the same page. I would bother them, I would watch videos. I could feel that I am him (Karna) and in order to be there I had so much of reference material. As I understood the character so well I could react to any character's response.

In the process you brought a kaleidoscope of emotions – the pain, pathos, remorse, guilt beautifully. It is not easy to do this, especially towards the end (the death scene) and when you come to know that you were Kunti's son you were so good. The emotions were so heartfelt.

Thank you. I am thankful you liked the portrayal. That's the job of the actor. I enjoyed portraying the character.

How was it living this character for quite some time?

It's never easy. It's kind of painful at times. I remember all the scenes and also what happened while shooting because if you want the performance to be truthful you have to go through the process which Karna must have gone through while he was talking to mata Kunti. Unless I feel the pain I will not be able to do it truthfully. Sometimes one big sequence would go on for 3 days or more and if you are doing a scene which is emotionally draining I would feel drained by the end of the day because you are constantly thinking that in the mind.

You stay in that zone then..

It's not about method but it is about doing it truthfully. Unless you go through that experience no matter what you do you cannot truthfully bring it out. If you want to do it truthfully you have to go through the process and experience the moment till it leaves you drained out. Emotionally it was quite challenging playing Karna.

Was it easy for you to come away from this role or did it linger in you for quite some time?

It's only the physical and emotional toll it takes on you while doing it. Especially, during the heavy emotional scenes. There is a bond between the actor and character. It is a good feeling. I felt happy getting into the costume and becoming Karna and going through the era again. You miss all that when the shoot is over.

Were there any takeaways for you from doing this role?

A lot. This character teaches you so many things. Karna did not give up. He kept fighting for whatever he believed in. The character teaches you never give up, keep fighting and stay positive no matter whatever hardships. If you commit yourself something you have to do it whatever it takes. Though he was fighting from the Kauravas he is a dharmic (gave a lot of charity) and evolved person. He had many qualities which you would like to imbibe.

How was the experience of doing Mahabharat and your association with the other cast and Siddharth Tewary?

It was fantastic. Doing Mahabharat is once-in-a- lifetime opportunity and I am very grateful. We all managed to do something good which is why it has got the recall value now. On the set we knew we – the Kauravas and Pandavas were rivals. So we would carry the character egos. Off the sets we had so much fun. Umargaon (the place where Mahabharat was mostly shot) had beaches. I had to master horse riding and I would do so on the beach for quite some time. It was like a college campus. We had so much fun. Siddharth Tewaryji is a fantastic person to work with. It was his dream project and he was passionate. He wanted everything to be top notch, world class. That flows downward. We all saw we are aiming for the sky and we did not want to falter. We all did our best.

Is this serial one to cherish life-long?

Absolutely. There are no two ways about it.

How do you feel about the re-telecast of the Mahabharat after seven years? It has been done once and now it is being televised for the second time. Why do you think this epic has universal appeal and a certain timelessness to it?

I feel really happy and proud that people love the show so much. The first time it did really well. The second time it did even better which is why it is even being aired for the third time. I am really thankful to people who loved the show. We all really worked hard – from the spot department, the technicians, creative director, the directors of departments, actors and others.

The reason it is running again and again is people are liking it. Mahabharat has got all the emotions, every kind of characters. There cannot be a bigger drama than Mahabharat. Be it tragedy, be it relationships, friendship - it has got everything in it. You can relate it to even now. It is timeless. It is important to know who you are and know the roots. It has got everything – culture, spiritual elements and many things.

You also did Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gatha. Do you find it challenging to do mythological roles which are not easy to portray?

After Mahabharat I did not want to do costume drama for a while. I did a film called 1962 My Country Land. After Mahabharat I did another show called Manmarziyaan with Siddharthji – a complete departure from what I did earlier. It was really refreshing and even now people watch it. I did another show Brahmarakshas – I wanted to break away from serious roles. Brahmarakshas was a typical masala with comedy and fun. I enjoyed doing action in Vikram Betaal.

What are your interests/pastimes?

I love what I do. I love facing camera. I enjoy it so much that I quit the job to get into this. This is everything -hobby, work. I am really fortunate that I do what I love. I like travelling, singing, I enjoy music. I was into sports earlier – playing cricket, football, badminton and a bit of lawn tennis. I enjoy these things and when I get the time I do them.

Any new projects you are involved with right now?

I was working on something before the lockdown. So it will start again. I cannot talk much about it.

What has been your guiding philosophy in life?

I feel you know what you want to do in life and you keep working towards it and enjoy the process. I feel happy when I feel I am inching towards what I want to achieve. It's a journey which I really enjoy. I want to be on the right course as a person, do the right thing in every way possible. I want to grow wiser. I am heading towards what I want to achieve.