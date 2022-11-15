Entrepreneurs' Day, which is mostly celebrated as an American day, was started in 2010 by David Hauser and Siamak Taghaddos. These two guys are co-founders of Grasshopper, the entrepreneur's phone system, and they were joined in the venture by Amir Tehrani, entrepreneur and co-founder of The Legacy Foundation. When it comes to entrepreneurs, these guys know what it's all about!



Entrepreneurs' Day falls on the last day of Global Entrepreneurship Week, during November, which is also Entrepreneurship Month. The day is meant to be a way of showing gratitude and respect to the people who have achieved success, sometimes against all odds, and who have been able to help a lot of people in the process by creating jobs for them along the way.