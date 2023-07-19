Live
Heat wave watch issued for most regions in South Korea
Seoul: A sizzling heat wave covered South Korea on Wednesday as the monsoon rain came to a lull, with the state weather agency issuing a heat wave watch for most regions.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued the heat wave watch for most parts of the country, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The advisory is issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in temperatures.
Central regions are expected to be sunny, and the southern region cloudy with no forecast for rain, as the heavy rain that pounded the nation has subsided.
The southern resort island of Jeju may see some rain in the mountainous areas from Wednesday night until the following day, and infrequent rain is expected across the island on Friday.
A shower will pass through the inland in the afternoon, with Gangwon, North Chungcheong and some southern regions expected to receive 5 to 20 mm of rainfall.